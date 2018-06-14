Tiffany Haddish Reveals the Bizarre Way She Asked Leonardo DiCaprio to Sleep with Her

Tiffany Haddish is recalling the time she propositioned Leonardo DiCaprio.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Girls Trip actress opened up about the conversation, in which she asked to sleep with 43-year-old DiCaprio.

Never one to shy away from divulging details about celebrity encounters, the 38-year-old actress told THR she “met him at a party two, three months ago.”

“I asked him if he’d let me hit that. He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?’ ” she said, referencing the “p— posse” that DiCaprio was famously a part of with friends Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly.

She then revealed she had a very specific request for the Titanic actor.

“I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,’ ” the comedian continued. “He starts bustin’ up laughin’, ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘ ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this [gestures at her own body].’ ”

In the film, DiCaprio plays 17-year-old Arnie Grape, who is severely autistic.

According to Haddish, DiCaprio then began recounting his experience working on the 1993 drama in which he starred opposite Johnny Depp.

“He starts goin’ into how he got into the role, how he worked with these kids and all this stuff, and I’m just listenin’ and listenin’, like, ‘Mmm-hmm, mmm-hmm.’ I finally go, ‘All that’s good, I just need to know: When’s this gonna happen?’ ” Haddish explained.

This isn’t the first time she’s revealed a celebrity crush. In early March, the actress told Kelly Ripa backstage at the 90th Academy Awards that she had met Brad Pitt and would sleep with him if she could.

“Oh, I just met him on the elevator, he said in one year if he’s single and I’m single we gonna do it, so you know what that means!” Haddish told the LIVE! with Kelly & Ryan host.

“But he do got seven kids, I don’t know if I could deal with a man that’s got that many kids,” Haddish added. (Pitt actually has six, with ex Angelina Jolie.)

Ripa went along, asking, “Why do you have to wait?”

“I don’t know, he told me to wait a year,” the actress said.

However, while the duo began playing a game of Marry, Date, Dash, the comedian revealed she would not marry Pitt.

“I would date Brad Pitt, marry George Clooney and I would ditch Javier [Bardem] because I don’t know who Javier is,” Haddish said.