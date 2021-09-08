“'It’s very awkward but it’s pretty so we’ll just get it done and I'll protect you and I'll look out for you,'” Tiffany Haddish said Oscar Isaac told her ahead of the sex scene

Tiffany Haddish Dishes on Filming First Sex Scene with Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter: 'No Climax'

Tiffany Haddish had her first sex scene while filming The Card Counter.

Haddish, 41, stars as Oscar Isaac's love interest in the casino drama coming out on Friday. The comedian opened up about the intimate moment during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, joking, "There was no climax guys. It was like regular sex."

When Jimmy Kimmel told Haddish he would ask her boyfriend Common about her light-hearted remark regarding sex, she hilariously responded: "I'm just playing."

Before filming the sex scene with Isaac, 42, the comedian said she told filmmaker Paul Schrader, "Y'all not paying me enough money to take my bra off, and when I have sex with someone for the first time I keep my bra on so we gonna keep my bra on."

Isaac was also very protective of Haddish — although she joked that he should have been protected from her.

"We're in our unmentionables," she recalled. "Right before the scene he goes 'I'm going to apologize to you if I make you feel uncomfortable in any kind of way. It's very awkward but it's pretty so we'll just get it done, and I'll protect you and I'll look out for you.'"

Haddish told Kimmel, 53, with a laugh, "I said, 'Well, I want to apologize to you if I make you feel uncomfortable because I'm a method actress and I'm gonna be humping you back.'"

"It was over quick," she added.

In the film, Haddish plays La Linda, a woman who provides financial backing for poker players in need such as Isaac's character William Tell. His role is described as "an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions," according to a release.

The Card Counter Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish in The Card Counter

Haddish admitted the beginning of filming was a bit rough for her during her appearance on Kimmel.

"I was horrible in the rehearsals. But that's where you're supposed to be horrible – in the rehearsal," she said, adding, "Once we got in front on the camera though, I knocked it out of the park."

Haddish's hard work paid off as the role earned her a first-time invitation to the Venice Film Festival where the film got a standing ovation.

"I feel like after five minutes you're making fun of me," Haddish joked of the prolonged clapping past the credits.

She added, "Then the doors opened and they cleared out like roaches. I was like 'The guy paid someone to keep the doors closed.' That's why they were clapping so long."

Haddish also dished on how her one month as a phone sex operator straight out of high school shaped her career.

"It was some interesting calls," she told Kimmel.

The comedian then shared her introductory message for when she received a call. "My name is Patricia. I'm 5'6. I'm Hawaiian and Black and have hair all the way down my ass and I wear 36DD. I'm a cheerleader at USC and sometimes when I cheer, my boobs hit me in the chin. What do you do caller?" Haddish said.

She added, "Sometimes it was some weird, wild things that really freaked my mind. I think that's why I'm the comedian that I am now cause there was some damaging things that were said."