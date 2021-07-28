Tiffany Haddish, Lakeith Stanfield in Talks to Star in Disney's New Haunted Mansion Movie: Report

The Haunted Mansion may be seeing some very familiar faces soon.

Tiffany Haddish and Lakeith Stanfield are in negotiations to star in the new live-action film based on the beloved Disney Parks ride, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Haddish, 41, is in talks to play a psychic hired to commune with the dead, while Stanfield, 29, would take on the role of a widower and tour guide in New Orleans's French Quarter who lost his beliefs in the supernatural, the outlet reported.

The project, penned by 2016's Ghostbusters screenwriter Kate Dippold, will reportedly begin shooting Louisiana this fall with Dear White People director Justin Simien at the helm.

In 2003, Disney released The Haunted Mansion, a film based on the ride with Eddie Murphy in the lead role. Centered around a man who takes his family to the Louisiana Bayou to sell a haunted manor, the comedy also starred Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, Marsha Thomason, Jennifer Tilly and Dina Spybey.

First introduced in 1969 at Disneyland, The Haunted Mansion is a dark ride that takes guests inside a spooky, haunted mansion where they meet a slew of the home's ghostly residents.

