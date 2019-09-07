Tiffany Haddish Says Kevin Hart Is 'Already Walking' After Surgery for Injuries in Car Crash

Kevin Hart is on the road to recovery following the Sunday car crash that left him with “major back injuries.”

Hart’s longtime friend Tiffany Haddish gave an update on the comedian’s recovery at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party on Friday night.

“He’s okay. He’s doing fine,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight. “As far as I know, from the last I heard, he’s fine.”

The actress, 39, added, “He’s already walking. He’s good,” noting that Hart’s “back gonna hurt.”

Haddish also said that Hart, 40, once teased her about her own injury.

“He was making fun of me because I tore my meniscus,” she recalled to ET. “I was wearing a boot while we were doing press for Secret Life of Pets 2. I had a sleeve on my leg, a brace, and he was making fun of me, talking about, ‘Tiffany, you ain’t gonna get no man. Ain’t no man gonna want you with a brace on your leg. You need to get the surgery.’ And I said, ‘I don’t have time to get surgery. I’m gonna let my body do what it do and heal itself.’ “

“And look, I’m rocking high heels and I’m walking … And now I’m gonna make fun of you,” she jokingly warned Hart. “When you get back, moving good, Kevin, I’m coming for you. I’m coming for your back.”

Recently-released audio from the 911 call made after Hart’s car crash revealed the actor was “not coherent at all” following the incident.

In the audio obtained by the Today show, an unnamed woman told a 911 operator, “I need someone to come get him.”

When asked by the operator for details of the incident, the woman said, “I don’t know what happened. He’s just here. He’s not coherent at all,” before adding, “He can’t move.”

The comedian was injured after the vehicle’s driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart, a passenger, with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported on Sunday.

A third occupant, Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed, according to E! News. The outlet also reported that Hart left the scene and headed to his nearby home, but later sought treatment for his injuries at a local hospital.

Black was “determined not to be under the influence of alcohol,” authorities told Entertainment Tonight.