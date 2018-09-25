Tiffany Haddish Tells Men to Put 'That Hot Dog in Some Hot Water' Before Sex

Leave it to Tiffany Haddish to give the best advice when getting ready to do the deed.

The actress, 38, stopped by the Late Late Show with host James Corden to promote her new movie Night School, out Sept. 28. And when Corden asked what kind of teacher she would like to be, Haddish has a quick answer: sex education.

“Lesson one would be hygiene, ’cause good hygiene equals good sex,” she says. “I would tell the women, the young ladies in my class, ‘Look, you gonna have to take a bath at least once a week. You gotta drown. You gots to drown it. And put like a half a box of baking soda in there, get the pH balance right.’ ”

But don’t fret, boys — she’s got some sage advice for you as well.

“And fellas, you gotta go ahead and put that hot dog in some hot water,” Haddish says as the crowd laughs. “Soak that thing, get some baking soda as well. You scratching? That’s yeast! Soak that dog.”

Haddish previously told Glamour about her sex-ed teaching dreams and admitted she connected to her Night School character because it’s a path she could see herself following.

“I don’t mind being a teacher. I always say if this comedy thing doesn’t work out, I would probably be a sex education teacher,” she joked. “I would be the best sex education teacher. I guarantee none of my kids would have STDs after I finish teaching them.”

Night School is out Friday.