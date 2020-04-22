Tiffany Haddish Has Been Dating on Bumble During Quarantine — and Even Went Out with Common!

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish is staying quiet about her long-rumored romance with Common.

The comedian and Last OG star, 40, chatted with Hoda Kotb on Wednesday’s episode of Today, where she shot down questions about a possible relationship with the Grammy-winning rapper.

“Get out my bedroom, Hoda!” Haddish joked.

Her comments came just three weeks after revealing that she and Common were both self-isolating together during the coronavirus outbreak, the two appearing in an interview with Cedric the Entertainer.

“That was an exclusive,” she said in the chat, captured by the Jasmine Brand. “And since we’re on quarantine, I can’t get my [birth control] shot, so let’s see what happens!”

Haddish and Common also both recently had a “virtual date” via Bumble, highlighting the app’s useful functionalities to building a connection while social distancing.

“You look very beautiful,” Common, 48, told Haddish on the date, video of which was posted to Bumble’s Instagram account on Wednesday.

“You looking very handsome yourself,” she gushed, later calling Common, “so sweet and romantic.”

“I would love to see you again,” he told her, before the two signed off by exchanging, “Love you” goodbyes.

Their chemistry may be palpable, but Haddish has repeatedly referred to Common as a “friend” in the past — including on a sweet birthday tribute she posted to him in March, while celebrating his birthday.

She didn’t mention Common’s name on Wednesday when discussing on Today who was staying at her Los Angeles house, instead saying that she was staying there with her dog, cat, and brother. “That’s it,” she said.

Haddish also told Kotb that while she and Common “went on a virtual Bumble date,” her bedroom was empty.

“Now it’s just me in my bedroom and all of my clean clothes,” Haddish said. “I’ve got a pile of clean clothes next to me so I feel like somebody’s in the bed.”

As for Bumble, Haddish — who is a paid spokesperson for the app — said she’s been using it while she’s been staying at home.

“Quarantine life has been pretty amazing,” she said on Today. “First of all, I’ve been napping ridiculously. I’ve been sleeping like a cat. I’ve been gardening, so that’s been really fun.”

“I [also] dusted off my treadmill, so I’ve been getting on that every day for a little bit, like 5 minutes,” she teased.

Back in January, at the Like a Boss premiere, Haddish told PEOPLE Nowthat she was making time for love in 2020.

“Whoever like me, holler. Make sure your credit right. [Make sure] you ain’t got no whole bunch of kids. If you got kids, they need to be already grown. I don’t need to be teaching them how to wash clothes, how to clean their room or nothing like that. You need to be a grown ass man, You need to be a full man — not living with your mama, unless she’s sick and you’re taking care of her. I want a real man that got his own business going, his own career going on. And not needing me for nothing but companionship, an ear to listen to, and a little bit of a good time.”

Today airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.