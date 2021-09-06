Tiffany Haddish Surprises Las Vegas Dinner Guests with an Impromptu Performance of 'Proud Mary'

Tiffany Haddish was joined by boyfriend Common, Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy for the night out

Tiffany Haddish is showing off her singing skills!

On Saturday evening, the 41-year-old actress and comedian put on a show when she performed an impromptu take on Tina Tuner's iconic hit song, "Proud Mary," while in Las Vegas.

Dining at the Wynn Las Vegas restaurant Delilah with boyfriend Common, the couple was joined by Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy for the evening out.

With a live jazz band performing for guests at the restaurant, Haddish jumped onstage at one point, where she performed the track backed by the band, as seen in video footage obtained by TMZ.

The Girls Trip star reportedly had dinner guests going crazy over her performance and she later received a standing ovation.

Tiffany Haddish Credit: Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty

The date night for Haddish and Common, 49, came about a year after the actress confirmed she was dating the Grammy winner in August 2020.

The stars tested the waters via Bumble earlier that year, meeting up for virtual dates to see if sparks flew.

A few months into their relationship, Haddish chatted with PEOPLE about what set the rapper apart from the rest for her.

"What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations," she said in December of last year.

"And we do argue, but it's not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other's character down. It's more like grown-ups," she continued. "And I don't think I've ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out on my name or trying to belittle me."