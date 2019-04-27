Tiffany Haddish Gets Emotional Recalling Her Homeless Past: 'I Am So Happy We Have Come This Far'

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her homeless past.

In an emotional Instagram post on Friday, the 39-year-old actress shared a throwback photo of herself performing at a stand-up comedy gig wearing a blue headband and matching tank top.

“I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl,” she wrote. “I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free.”

The Girls Trip actress continued: “I am so Grateful that she Believed. I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go. Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too.”

“You are prefect [sic] enough for both of us right now and always,” Haddish concluded, adding the hashtags #SHEREADYFORSUCCESS, #ILoveYou, #SoHappyForYou, #DontWorryWhatTheyThink and #WorryWhatYouThink.

Haddish’s famous friends praised her in the comments section.

“Beautifully said, Tiff,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wrote. “Great message for the many who have, and are still struggling.”

“You are an inspiration and I love you and your spirit,” Tina Knowles chimed in, while Sherri Shepherd wrote, “Beautiful! Faith and preparation equals Tiffany Haddish! And God said ‘carry on.'”

Fellow comedian Sarah Silverman commented, “My heart is bursting. I love you Tiff.”

During a January 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Haddish shared that her Night School costar Kevin Hart lent her money back when she was homeless and living out of her car.

At the time, the duo was performing together in a sketch comedy show called Comedy Playground. When Hart noticed that her car was filled with her personal belongings, he decided to confront her about her living situation.

“He had like this long discussion with me, you know?” Haddish said. “Basically like, ‘You’re a beautiful woman. You could stay with any man. Why don’t you just stay with a man, like?’ And I was also like, ‘I’m not sleeping with nobody for a roof over my head. I’m just not that type of person.’ And Kevin was like, ‘Oh, that’s real commendable, look at your homeless ass.’ “

The actor, now 39, lent her $300 to get a motel room, suggested she write down her goals and start working towards achieving them.

“So, I got a room that you could get by the hour up on Martin Luther King and Western at this place called the Snooty Fox … I just wanted to take a shower, take a little nap, write out my list,” she recalled. “I wrote: Get myself an apartment. Do these things, all these people I wanna work with, everything.”

Image zoom Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

The day after writing her list, she was offered an apartment.

“I go look at it, and it’s like the most raggediest apartment you could ever imagine, it was just nasty and disgusting, roaches everywhere, cigarette stains in the carpet, the walls are all yellow from whatever, whoever was living there before smoking so much,” she said.

Haddish continued: “It was just disgusting. The stove was full of roaches and the refrigerator was broken. It was all bad. The guy was like, ‘It’s $550 a month,’ and I was like, ‘It’s perfect! I’ll take it!’”