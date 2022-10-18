Tiffany Haddish Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Lawsuit Was Dropped by Accuser

Tiffany Haddish attended the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration, marking her first red carpet since the lawsuit against her and Aries Spears was dropped

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022 04:32 PM
Tiffany Haddish attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish had a glam night out Monday, one month after the lawsuit against her was dropped by the accuser.

The actress/comedian, 42, stepped out for the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, marking her first red carpet appearance since a molestation lawsuit against her and Aries Spears was dropped by the accuser.

She posed for photos with fellow celebs, including honorees Sigourney Weaver and Anne Hathaway and, later, shared a video of Michelle Yeoh giving an inspirational speech at the event. "@michelleyeoh_official is on point," Haddish wrote over a clip on her Instagram Story.

In August, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish and Spears, 47, in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and a minor identified as John Doe, her younger brother. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jane alleged that Haddish "groomed" the plaintiffs from a young age, leaving them "traumatized for life."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Honoree Sigourney Weaver, <a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" data-inlink="true">Tiffany Haddish</a>, and honoree Anne Hathaway attend ELLE's 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Sigourney Weaver, Tiffany Haddish and Anne Hathaway. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Haddish broke her silence on the allegations in September, saying in a statement, "I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now. ... I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

Per a court document obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff requested last month that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

"My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us," Jane Doe said in a statement. "We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."

RELATED VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish Sued for Molestation, Actress's Lawyer Says Claims Are "Bogus"

While Monday marks Haddish's first red carpet appearance since the lawsuit was dropped, last week, the Girls Trip actress was among the celebrity attendees and friends to help Cardi B celebrate her 30th birthday, with a burlesque-themed soirée at Poppy nightclub in L.A.

Also in attendance at the star-studded event were Jamie Foxx, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Karrueche Tran and Day Sulan.

Related Articles
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Molestation Lawsuit Dropped by Accuser: Reports
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Sued for Molestation, Actress's Lawyer Says Claims Are 'Bogus'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Breaks Silence on Molestation Allegations: 'I Know People Have a Bunch of Questions'
Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears
Accuser Urges D.A. to 'Immediately Arrest' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears amid Molestation Lawsuit
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, as He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Tiffany Haddish, Usher
Tiffany Haddish Says She Checked with Usher Before Making Herpes Joke About Him
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelorette' and 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault
DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum DeMario Jackson Denies Sexual Assault Claims: 'I Did No Wrong'
Snoop Dogg
Woman Who Previously Accused Snoop Dogg of Sexual Assault Refiles Lawsuit After Dropping It
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 13: Horatio Sanz arrives at the premiere of Lucasfilm's first-ever, live-action series, "The Mandalorian," at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on November 13, 2019. "The Mandalorian" streams exclusively on Disney+. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
NBC Responds to Latest Sexual Assault Claims Against 'Saturday Night Live' 's Horatio Sanz
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock (9435318a) Mo'Nique 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2018
Mo'Nique Announces New Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Legal Dispute with Streaming Service
Erika Girardi
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Had 'No Knowledge' of Estranged Husband Tom's Alleged Financial Crimes: Court
Diana Jenkins, Erika Girardi and Thomas Girardi
'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins Donates $100K to Help Victims of Tom Girardi's Alleged Financial Crimes
Christina Fulton, Erika Jayne
'RHOBH' 's Erika Girardi Hit with $745,000 Lawsuit from Nicolas Cage's Ex-Girlfriend Christina Fulton
Blac Chyna; Rob Kardashian
Blac Chyna Requests Final Dismissal of Rob Kardashian's Revenge Porn Claim
Mo'Nique attends the premiere of Universal's "Almost Christmas" at Regency Village Theatre on November 3, 2016 in Westwood, California.
Mo'Nique and Netflix Settle Race and Gender Discrimination Lawsuit Over 'Biased' Stand-Up Offer