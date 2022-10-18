Tiffany Haddish had a glam night out Monday, one month after the lawsuit against her was dropped by the accuser.

The actress/comedian, 42, stepped out for the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, marking her first red carpet appearance since a molestation lawsuit against her and Aries Spears was dropped by the accuser.

She posed for photos with fellow celebs, including honorees Sigourney Weaver and Anne Hathaway and, later, shared a video of Michelle Yeoh giving an inspirational speech at the event. "@michelleyeoh_official is on point," Haddish wrote over a clip on her Instagram Story.

In August, a 22-year-old woman identified as Jane Doe sued Haddish and Spears, 47, in California's Superior Court for Los Angeles County on behalf of herself and a minor identified as John Doe, her younger brother. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jane alleged that Haddish "groomed" the plaintiffs from a young age, leaving them "traumatized for life."

Sigourney Weaver, Tiffany Haddish and Anne Hathaway. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Haddish broke her silence on the allegations in September, saying in a statement, "I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now. ... I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

Per a court document obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff requested last month that the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

"My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us," Jane Doe said in a statement. "We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."

While Monday marks Haddish's first red carpet appearance since the lawsuit was dropped, last week, the Girls Trip actress was among the celebrity attendees and friends to help Cardi B celebrate her 30th birthday, with a burlesque-themed soirée at Poppy nightclub in L.A.

Also in attendance at the star-studded event were Jamie Foxx, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Karrueche Tran and Day Sulan.