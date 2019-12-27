Tiffany Haddish Learns How to Correctly Light Menorah from Fans: 'Long as We Lit, We Good' 

Tiffany Haddish is having a lit Hanukkah.

The comedian, 40, had a mix up on Thursday night when she lit up the wrong number of menorah candles on the fifth day of the traditional celebration.

“I am over here having a full on light festival #HappyHanukkah,” she captioned the first Instagram photo she shared, showing off the five candles she had lit on each of her two menorahs.

Fans were quick to chime in and point out that the actress was supposed to have lit a total of six candles instead. They offered helpful explanations to Haddish and some gave her props for trying.

“Oy vey Today is 5th night of Channuka, so its 6 candles, 5 for days and 1 for shamash (main [candle]. But absolutely A for trying,” one person commented. “Beautiful!!! 🔥💞😍 It’s the 5th night, go add one more candle to each menorah! 😘” another wrote.

An additional fan added, “✡️✡️❤️❤️ we love you from Israel.”

About two hours later, Haddish shared a second photo on her Instagram showing that she had caught wind of her fan’s feedback and correctly lit up six candles instead.

“Ok y’all I got it right,” she wrote in her caption.

Expressing the appreciation she felt for her fan’s guidance, she added: “Thank you to my Jewish sisters and brothers on teaching me! For years I have been lighting the extra candle on the last day. That’s what happens when [you’re] teaching yourself or hanging with [others] that are like just as long as we lit we good. #happyhanukkah #stilllearning.”

Earlier this month, the Girls Trip star — who discovered more about her background after meeting her Eritrean Jewish father at the age of 27 — hosted an extravagant party for her 40th birthday in Los Angeles.

She honored both her Jewish and black roots with a “Black Mitzvah,” which she coined for the title of her new Netflix stand-up comedy special.

At her birthday bash, Haddish participated in several bat mitzvah traditions, including dancing the hora and making an entrance to the song “Hava Nagila.”

Haddish, who started out her entertainment career by performing at bar and bat mitzvahs for more than a decade, shared with Variety what the momentous celebration meant to her.

“It’s very special because as black people, when we were brought here to America, a lot of our heritage was stripped from us,” she told the outlet. “Being able to do my DNA test and find out who I really am, I feel like it’s very important to share that with the world, so we can all start digging and find out who we are and start having some honor and pride in ourselves.”

“It will help everybody because you start to realize we are all the same,” she continued. “We are not that different.”

Haddish is also the host of the revamped hit series, Kids Say the Darndest Things which airs on ABC.