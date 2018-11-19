Tiffany Haddish Reveals Taylor Swift Gave Her Some Surprising Dating Advice — Find Out What

Tiffany Haddish has a “Blank Space” — and Taylor Swift gave her advice on how to fill it!

“You know what, I’m about to go on Instagram right now and put out an advertisement because I’m very single,” the 38-year-old actress told PEOPLE while announcing her collaboration with Lawry’s Seasoned Salt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I was talking to Taylor earlier — she said that’s what I should do!” the comedian added, saying that the two text “every other week or so.”

While an Instagram ad might be the first step toward finding a man, Haddish has some pretty specific requirements for what she’s looking for.

“Credit score has to be over 700, no kids, have his own place,” she says. “Basically don’t be living with your momma and daddy unless you are providing for [them].”

RELATED ARTICLE: Why Tiffany Haddish Cooks for Herself ‘Two to Three Times Per Week’—Even When She’s on the Road

“[He has to] have confidence in himself, accomplish any task he sets out to do. Have a mole on his left foot. Good hygiene, pretty teeth,” she adds, laughing. “He has to have a great smile and has to be willing to smile.”

The Nobody’s Fool actress struck up a friendship with Swift, 28, after the two starred together on Saturday Night Live in 2017.

“Taylor was like, ‘Tiffany, Oh my God, I like you, we gotta hang out!’ I was like, ‘Yes! We gotta hang out girl, let’s hang out,’” she told Ellen DeGeneres on her show last year.

RELATED ARTICLE: Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Celebrate His Film The Favourite in L.A. with Emma Stone

Tiffany Haddish reacting to her part in LWYMMD is the best thing I’ve seen all day 💖 @taylorswift13 @TiffanyHaddish pic.twitter.com/3ilXRqP2jy — Maria (@TsSwift89) July 23, 2018

Haddish also dished about Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour, where the comedian makes a cameo on screen.

“I loved the show. I was like, ‘Yes! You’re representing a real Sagittarius!’ the actress said of the Swift, adding that she loved seeing herself on “the biggest screens in the Universe” during “Look What You Made Me Do.”

“It’s so funny because we did it in like some little motel,” she adds. “It really is so dope. It was a really great surprise.”