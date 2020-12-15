Tiffany Haddish, Constance Wu and Olivia Wilde Lead Sundance Film Festival 2021 Lineup

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival has plenty of familiar faces as it returns with a hybrid in-person and virtual edition for next year.

Overseen by Tabitha Jackson, Director of the Sundance Film Festival, the 2021 lineup also brings in a diverse group of new talent.

"Togetherness has been an animating principle here at the Sundance Institute as we’ve worked to reimagine the Festival for 2021, because there is no Sundance without our community," said Sundance Institute Founder and President Robert Redford in a statement. "Under Tabitha's leadership, we've forged a new collective vision: one that honors the spirit and tradition of these invigorating yearly gatherings in Utah, while making room for imaginative new possibilities in a new online format."

Running from January 28 to February 3, 2021, the festival will have limited in-person screenings as well as virtual premieres with live Q&As and several other interactive options.

Among the biggest premieres is Wright's Land, which marks her debut as a feature film director. She stars alongside Demián Bichir as a woman searching for meaning in the harsh American countryside after suffering an unfathomable event.

On a sentimental note, the documentary Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir comes from Robert Redford's late son James Redford, a celebrated filmmaker who died at 58 in October from from bile-duct cancer in his liver. It follows the celebrated Chinese-American author behind The Joy Luck Club.

Image zoom Robert Redford and his son, James | Credit: M. Caulfield/WireImage

Wu stars in I Was a Simple Man, the story of a family in Hawaii reckoning with the ghosts of their past as the death of their eldest draws near.

On the Count of Three stars Haddish alongside Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbott as two best friends with a pact to end their lives after the events of the day are done.

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star in Passing as two Black women who can "pass" for white and their individuals choice to live on two separate sides of the color line in 1929 New York. The movie, which explore racial and gender identity, also features André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård and Bill Camp.

How it Ends features a star-studded cast as a woman, played by co-director and co-screenwriter Zoe Lister-Jones, tries to make it to a party on the last day on Earth.