Tiffany Haddish Confirms She Is Still Dating Common: 'I Haven't Felt Like This About a Relationship Ever'

Tiffany Haddish is finally setting the record straight regarding breakup rumors involving herself and boyfriend Common.

While talking with Extra's Rachel Lindsay, Haddish, 40, said of her relationship with Common, 48, "I feel like it's gonna work. I haven't felt like this about a relationship ever."

Haddish later told the former Bachelorette, "We laugh all the time. He's actually really funny. I'm like, 'You should do this comedy movie with me.' He's like, 'I don't want to exploit our relationship' And I'm like, 'Well, I don't want to be in no relationship where we making no money!' "

The actress previously talked about spending time at Common's house when she was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September.

"Y'all are a very cute couple," Ellen DeGeneres told the Girls Trip star.

Grinning, Haddish said, "His house is bigger than my house so that’s nice."

When asked if the couple spent more time at the singer's home, Haddish said, "Yeah, we spend way more time at his [house]."

"I live in South Central L.A., and he came over to my house maybe once or twice. He lives in the Hills," Haddish said. "It’s nice. He has a pool. I just got a pool installed at my place. I blew it up myself."

The actress and comedian said there were perks to Common's home, adding, "His pool is definitely bigger than my pool. He’s got one of them lap pools."

Haddish previously confirmed she and Common were dating on a July episode of Steve-O's podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride.

"I am in a relationship," the Girls Trip star said, joking that her recently shaved head makes her and the rapper "twins."

The Night School star told Steve-O that her relationship with Common is "hands down the best" she's ever been in and revealed that she dropped 20 lbs. at the time, since they started dating.

"I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it," she shared. "I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."

The rapper opened up about their relationship in August while on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The Grammy winner said that he cared for the actress "a lot" and is "happy" in their relationship.

"She's a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man," Common said. "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

The pair were social distancing together at the beginning of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and attended a Black Lives Matter protest together in June.