Tiffany Haddish Confirms She’s Dating Common: ‘Best Relationship I've Ever Been in'

"I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me," Tiffany Haddish said

The rumors are true: Tiffany Haddish and Common are dating!

The actress and comedian, 40, revealed that she and the Grammy-winning rapper, 48, are dating during the latest episode of Steve-O's podcast, Steve-O’s Wild Ride.

"I am in a relationship," Haddish, who shaved her head last month, said before confirming that Common was the lucky man.

"Yeah, we're twins now," she joked.

Haddish, who was self-isolating with Common earlier in the coronavirus outbreak and later attended a Black Lives matter protest in June with him, said that her new beau has been very complimentary about her new shaved head.

“I’ve been talking about cutting my hair for years … he said it was beautiful," she shared. "He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it.’ And I’m like, ‘Ahh, put your head on my head.' "

After meeting on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen, Haddish and Common "became friends," the actress said, but added that it "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else."

However, after the pair went on a virtual Bumble date, their relationship blossomed.

"And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f---ing," she shared.

Haddish went on to tell Steve-O that "this is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in — Knock on wood!"

"I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship," she said. "I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."

Back in January, at the Like a Boss premiere, Haddish told PEOPLE Now that she was making time for love in 2020.