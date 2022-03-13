Tiffany Haddish Celebrates Ex-Boyfriend Common Turning 50 with Familiar Birthday Wish: 'Love!'

Common and Tiffany Haddish broke up in November 2021 after more than a year of dating

Tiffany Haddish is wishing a very happy birthday to "King" Common!

The Girls Trip star, 42, celebrated her ex-boyfriend's 50th birthday on Sunday with a special tribute to the rapper on her Instagram page.

Alongside a photo of Common from the 2020 Grammy Awards, Haddish praised her former partner in the caption as "one of the most handsome, dynamic, and wonderful men I have ever Known."

She then pulled the same line used by Common in a Dec. 2021 Instagram post wishing Haddish a happy 42nd birthday shortly after their split days prior: "May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine thru you. I Am wishing you Joy, Peace, Light, Love and fun on your born day!"

Haddish concluded her birthday message, writing, "I hope you are Happy for 50 more years. Love!"

Common thanked Haddish in the comments section, adding, "😂 I see what you did there."

Haddish and Common broke up in Nov. 2021 after more than a year of dating. The comedian confirmed the couple's relationship in Aug. 2020 in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride, noting that the two met for the first time on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen.

During a Dec. 2021 interview on Fox Soul's Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored, Common described the couple's split as a "mutual" decision and called Haddish "one of the best people I've met in life."

"[Haddish is] one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met in life," the musician said at the time. "That's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her."

Later that month, Haddish revealed on the same Fox Soul show that she missed Common "from time to time."

"But that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them," she continued in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight Canada. "But I'm fine with it. It's cool."