Tiffany Haddish Gets Candid About Breakup with Common: 'I Miss Him from Time to Time'

Tiffany Haddish is weighing in on her recent breakup with her ex, Common.

The actress and comedian appeared on the Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored show where she said she was looking at single life as an "opportunity" despite missing the rapper following their breakup in November.

"I miss him. I miss him from time to time, but that's with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I'm fine with it. It's cool," she said in a clip shared by Entertainment Tonight Canada.

"I wish him nothing but joy and happiness. He will always be cool," she added.

In November, PEOPLE confirmed the pair broke up after a year of dating, with a source saying, "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

Earlier this month, Common, 49, said on an episode of Hollywood Unlocked with Jason Lee Uncensored that his relationship with Haddish, 42, was "the most mature" he's had and listed their busy work schedules as what ultimately led to them parting ways.

"It really didn't allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship. I don't think the love really dispersed ... we weren't feeding the relationship ... but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for people ... it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed," the rapper and actor explained.

Common said the breakup was "mutual" after he and Haddish "came to the understanding that this is what's gonna be best for us. To still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship because we won't be able to give to that. I don't want to be one foot in, one foot out."

He added, "It's hard when the other person is working just as much, to actually give time and love and nurture into the relationship."

