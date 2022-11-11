Tiffany Haddish Calls Out 'Haters' on Instagram Who 'Think They Know What They Are Talking About'

Tiffany Haddish is responding to "haters" on social media.

The actress, 42, shared a pair of Instagram posts Friday morning addressing commenters speaking negatively about her, though she didn't specify what was being said.

"I pray for all of y'all to be happy🙏🏽 especially the haters and the ones that think they know what they are talking about," wrote Haddish in one caption. She added the hashtags "#Iseeyou" and "#someofyallareconfused."

In the next post, Haddish wrote alongside photos of herself smiling, "This is me happy to see how my God works. Some people said things to me, and God went ahead and showed me who they really are. Thank you for that God. I know you got big things for me to do and I can't have user and fleas on me while I am completing my assignment you gave to me. I Love you Father God."

The comedian jokingly added, "Oh could you make sure that anyone who post something negative on my page gets crazy Diarrhea to where their booty hole hurts. I Love you Amen 🙏🏽."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Back in August, an anonymous 22-year-old woman sued Haddish and comedian Aries Spears, 47, on behalf of herself and her younger brother, alleging Haddish "groomed" them from a young age, leaving them "traumatized for life."

Haddish broke her silence on the allegations in September, saying in a statement at the time, "I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now. ... I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Per court documents obtained by TMZ later that month, the plaintiff requested the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

The anonymous woman said in a statement, "My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."

Haddish later made her first red carpet appearance since the lawsuit was dismissed, attending the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Oct. 17, in Los Angeles.