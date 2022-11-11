Tiffany Haddish Calls Out 'Haters' on Instagram Who 'Think They Know What They Are Talking About'

"I pray for all of y'all to be happy," Tiffany Haddish wrote on Instagram about people posting "negative" comments on her page

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 01:20 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish is responding to "haters" on social media.

The actress, 42, shared a pair of Instagram posts Friday morning addressing commenters speaking negatively about her, though she didn't specify what was being said.

"I pray for all of y'all to be happy🙏🏽 especially the haters and the ones that think they know what they are talking about," wrote Haddish in one caption. She added the hashtags "#Iseeyou" and "#someofyallareconfused."

In the next post, Haddish wrote alongside photos of herself smiling, "This is me happy to see how my God works. Some people said things to me, and God went ahead and showed me who they really are. Thank you for that God. I know you got big things for me to do and I can't have user and fleas on me while I am completing my assignment you gave to me. I Love you Father God."

The comedian jokingly added, "Oh could you make sure that anyone who post something negative on my page gets crazy Diarrhea to where their booty hole hurts. I Love you Amen 🙏🏽."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Back in August, an anonymous 22-year-old woman sued Haddish and comedian Aries Spears, 47, on behalf of herself and her younger brother, alleging Haddish "groomed" them from a young age, leaving them "traumatized for life."

Haddish broke her silence on the allegations in September, saying in a statement at the time, "I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now. ... I really look forward to being able to share a lot more about this situation as soon as I can."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" data-inlink="true">Tiffany Haddish</a> attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Per court documents obtained by TMZ later that month, the plaintiff requested the case be dismissed with prejudice, meaning the plaintiff cannot refile the same claim again in that court.

The anonymous woman said in a statement, "My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years — and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us."

Haddish later made her first red carpet appearance since the lawsuit was dismissed, attending the ELLE Women in Hollywood celebration on Oct. 17, in Los Angeles.

Related Articles
Kevin Conroy during Wonderful World of Animation at Comic-Con 2004; BATMAN: MASK OF THE PHANTASM, Batman, 1993
Kevin Conroy, Longtime Voice of Animated Batman Across Film, TV and Video Games, Dead at 66
Joseph Baena; Arnold Schwarzenegger
Joseph Baena Rarely Asks Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger for Acting Advice: 'Want to Figure It Out on My Own'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1743 -- Pictured: (l-r) An audience member with actor Will Ferrell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Will Ferrell Has Random Audience Member Sit on His Lap During Funny 'Tonight Show' Interview: Watch
Sissy Spacek’s Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing ‘Rough’ with Mom’s Oscar Growing Up: 'That Thing Is Heavy'
Sissy Spacek's Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing 'Rough' with Mom's Oscar Growing Up
Lindsay Lohan Smiles with Husband Bader Shammas in London: 'Home of the Queen with My King' https://www.instagram.com/p/ChnThAuvRyY/?hl=en
Lindsay Lohan Reveals 'Special' First Christmas Gift from Husband: 'That Will Always Stay with Me'
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Adams Is a Better Christmas Gift-Giver, Husband Darren Le Gallo Admits — but He's Improving
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh flirting
Florence Pugh Jokes She's 'Bidding' on a Zoom Call with Ex Zach Braff
Canadian-born film director Paul Haggis, center, arrives with his lawyer Michele Laforgia at Brindisi law court in southern Italy, to be heard by prosecutors investigating a woman's allegations he had sex with her without her consent over the course of two days. Under Italian law, a judge, after hearing arguments from both prosecutors and defense lawyers, will rule on whether Haggis can be set free pending possible additional investigation Haggis Detained, Brindisi, Italy - 22 Jun 2022
Director Paul Haggis Found Liable in N.Y. Rape Case, Jury Awards $7.5 Million in Damages
Black Panther Actresses Share Emotional Moment Remembering Chadwick Boseman
Danai Gurira Gets Emotional Telling Letitia Wright That Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Very Proud' of Her
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Wants to Give Young People Hope They 'Will Have a Future' as She Turns 85
Chris Rock Will Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix: 'An Unforgettable Moment'
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista
Chris Evans Is Dating Actress Alba Baptista: 'It's Serious,' Says Source — He's 'Never Been Happier'
Joseph Baena and Cedric Begley in scene from “Bully High” taken during filming in Hermosa Beach, CA
Joseph Baena Says 'Bully High' Made Him Reflect on Being Bullied as a Child for Being Overweight
Emily Blunt Says She’d Do a Devil Wears Prada Sequel ‘in a Heartbeat’
Emily Blunt Says She'd Do a 'Devil Wears Prada' Sequel 'in a Heartbeat': 'It's So Fun'
Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston 'Hates' Social Media and Says She's 'Not Good at It': 'It's Torture for Me'
jason momoa
Jason Momoa Bares Butt While Stripping Down to Hawaiian Malo: I 'Don't Like Wearing Clothes Anymore'