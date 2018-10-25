Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner Attempt to Recreate 'Diverse' Hocus Pocus: 'Crazy Witch Asians'

Tiffany Haddish and Billy Eichner embarked on a hilarious quest in New York City to find a “diverse” cast for a remake of Hocus Pocus.

After last month’s Billy on the Street episode featuring Emma Stone, Eichner is back and looking to recruit a costar for a remake the 1993 Halloween film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

“Hey guys, it’s Billy and I’m gay,” he says, with Haddish adding, “And I’m Tiffany Haddish and I’m black.”

“It’s a new day in Hollywood where diversity is finally being celebrated. So, Tiffany and I have decided we wanted to do a more diverse remake of the classic Halloween movie Hocus Pocus,” Eichner continues. “Tiffany and I are going to play two of the three main witches and we’re about to hit the streets to find someone to play the third witch to round out our more diverse cast. Are you ready, Tiffany?”

“She ready!” the Girls Trip star, 38, says.

Eichner, 40, then approaches two women and says, “We need Asian witches! We’re redoing Hocus Pocus with Tiffany Haddish. Where are you from?”

Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus Buena Vista/Courtesy Everett Collection

“China,” one of the women says. “I love a Chinese witch,” Eichner replies. When the woman informs him that she is also a lesbian, Eichner begins to yell with excitement, “Yes! Yes! Chinese lesbian witch! Crazy Witch Asians!”

Hocus Pocus recently celebrated its 25th anniversary with a special that aired on Freeform on Oct. 20 and reunited Midler, Parker and Najimy. The film centers on three witches who are brought back to life and seek to suck the youth out of children in order to remain young and beautiful.

On the streets of Manhattan, Eichner and Haddish also meet a Haddish superfan who greets the star with Haddish’s signature, “She ready!”

RELATED VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish Is the Ideal Co-Star According to On-Screen Hubby Ike Barinholtz

Eichner asks the woman if she thinks America is “ready” for a “more inclusive Hocus Pocus,” to which she responds, “They ain’t ready but they better get ready!”