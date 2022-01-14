Tiffany Haddish Arrested on Suspicion of DUI in Georgia

Tiffany Haddish said in an interview this week that she has been "sad because I've had some losses" in her personal life

Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia early Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed.

The 42-year-old comedian was arrested by Peachtree City police officers for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, authorities tell PEOPLE.

According to police, officers received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel on Highway 74. While en route, officers located a car that matched the description from the 911 call and conducted a traffic stop.

"Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence," police told PEOPLE. "She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."

TMZ was first to report the news of Haddish's arrest. The outlet reports that Haddish posted a bond and left jail at about 6:30 a.m.

Authorities alleged to TMZ that the actress had been smoking marijuana.

Representatives for Haddish did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

This comes as the Girls Trip actress has experienced a difficult last few weeks with four deaths in her personal life: her grandmother (who raised her), her pet dog, and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig.

Speaking with Extra in an interview published Friday, Haddish added that she is "just sad because I've had some losses."

She told Entertainment Tonight in another interview also published Friday that her "personal life is in shambles."

"I'm very emotional. I've been crying a lot 'cause it's— that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, they were my rocks. They had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, [but] I'm sure I got them in the spiritual," said Haddish.