See Tiffany Haddish Make Her Debut as the Adorable Debbie in The Angry Birds Movie 2

Tiffany Haddish is taking her optimism to The Angry Birds Movie 2.

In a PEOPLE exclusive first look, the actress stars as Debbie, an eagle who is Zeta’s (Leslie Jones) doting yet clumsy paid assistant.

Debbie worships Zeta and doesn’t hesitate to organize her schedule and personal life, as well as doubling as Zeta’s psychologist when she’s got no one else to talk to.

John Cohen, a producer on the film, said Debbie is quite like Haddish, 39.

“[Debbie] approaches the world with an infectious glass-half-full positivity, so Tiffany Haddish was the absolute perfect – and only – person for this role,” Cohen said. “She gives an incredible comedic performance with lots of heart, and we’re so proud to have her in the Angry Birds Movie 2 family.”

The film was written by Jason Sudeikis and Peter Ackerman and directed by Thurop Van Roman.

Peter Dinklage, Awkwafina, Bill Hader, Dove Cameron also star alongside Sudeikis, Sterling K. Brown, Danny McBride, Rachel Bloom and Josh Gad.

The animated sequel follows the flightless birds and scheming green pigs taking their beef to the next level.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 is in theaters August 16.