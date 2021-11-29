Tiffany Haddish confirmed she and Common were dating in August 2020

Tiffany Haddish and Common Split After a Year Together: They're 'Too Busy for a Serious Relationship'

Tiffany Haddish and Common have gone their separate ways, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the source says.

Reps for both stars didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Their split comes over a year after Haddish revealed she and Common were dating in an interview with Steve-O on his podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride in August 2020.

“I am in a relationship,” the Girls Trip star, 41, said before confirming she was dating Common, 49.

“Yeah, we’re twins now,” she joked at the time of their similar shaved heads.

The two met on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen where they became friends, Haddish told Steve-O.

She added that at the time it “wasn’t anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else.”

It was after they went on a virtual Bumble date in April that their relationship blossomed, however. “And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything and yeah, we’ve been f—ing,” she said.

That same month, Common called the actress and comedian a "wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person" during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He added, "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

In July, Common told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that his relationship with Haddish has made him a more "evolved" person.

"I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want," he told host Janine Rubenstein. "I've evolved and gotten to that place."

In September of this year, Haddish appeared on the SmartLess podcast where she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that if a proposal was ever in the cards, she’d want Common to propose with "an apartment building."

"We don't live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend," she began. "If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don't want a ring, I want an apartment building."

Haddish was previously married to her ex-husband William Stewart, whom she split from in 2013. Common has never been married but is a dad to daughter Omoye Lynn, 24, whom he shares with ex, Kim Jones.