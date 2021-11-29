Common and Tiffany Haddish have broken up after more than a year of dating, a source confirmed to PEOPLE

Tiffany Haddish and Common Go Their Separate Ways: Here's a Timeline of Their Yearlong Romance

Tiffany Haddish and Common have split after more than a year of dating.

The former couple's romance came to an end after their different schedules made it difficult for them to see each other, a source tells PEOPLE.

"They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the source says.

Reps for both stars didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rumors of a relationship between the pair began in April 2020, when it was revealed during an Instagram Live session between Cedric the Entertainer and Haddish that Common was quarantining with the female comedian.

"That was an exclusive," Haddish said in the chat, captured by the Jasmine Brand. "And since we're on quarantine, I can't get my [birth control] shot, so let's see what happens!"

Common and Haddish also went on a "virtual date" via Bumble that month, highlighting the app's video functions while social distancing at the time.

"You look very beautiful," Common told Haddish on the date, a video of which was posted to Bumble's Instagram account.

"You looking very handsome yourself," she gushed, later calling Common, "so sweet and romantic."

"I would love to see you again," he told her before the two signed off by exchanging, "Love you" goodbyes.

In August 2020, Haddish confirmed their relationship while on Steve-O's podcast Steve-O's Wild Ride.

"I am in a relationship," Haddish, who shaved her head at the time, said before confirming that Common was the lucky man.

"Yeah, we're twins now," she joked.

After meeting on the set of the 2019 film The Kitchen, Haddish and Common "became friends," the actress said, but added that it "wasn't anything sexual or anything like that because my eyes were set on something else."

However, after the pair went on a virtual Bumble date, their relationship blossomed.

"And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we've been f---ing," she shared.

Later that month, Common also spoke about dating the Girls Trip star while on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"She's a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man," he said. "You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I'm happy."

Later that year, in December 2020, Haddish spoke to PEOPLE about celebrating the holidays apart from the rapper, revealing she wanted "to get as much time as I can with my grandma" while Common headed to Florida.

"We're not up under each other every day anyways," she said that the time. "He's recording his album right now, I'm working on a television show right now. Even before when the pandemic first happened, we weren't together every day. It was three, maybe four days out of the week."

She continued, "That's kind of how I like it, because I need space. I like to be able to create whatever I'm trying to create, and if I'm with somebody, I want to focus on them a lot and it can become a distraction. That's also what I like about him. He's like, 'If you need to go, you can go. I'm not trying to hold you back.'"

"This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who's not trying to make me turn my light out," Haddish added of Common. "They're trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me. That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It's refreshing."

She continued, "He's still not the whole entire package, but he's a majority of the change that I need. I don't think anybody is the whole package. I might be a pessimist in this way, but I don't think there's any person that's the whole shebang, everything you want. I think that's impossible."

In July, Common told the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that his relationship with Haddish has made him a more "evolved" person.

"I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want," he told host Janine Rubenstein. "I've evolved and gotten to that place."

In September of this year, Haddish appeared on the SmartLess podcast where she told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that if a proposal was ever in the cards, she'd want Common to propose with "an apartment building."

"We don't live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend," she began. "If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don't want a ring, I want an apartment building."

Haddish was previously married to her ex-husband William Stewart, whom she split from in 2013. Common has never been married but is a dad to daughter Omoye Lynn, 24, whom he shares with ex, Kim Jones.