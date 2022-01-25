"I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform," Tiffany Haddish told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Tiffany Haddish Addresses Recent DUI Arrest on The Tonight Show: 'We're Going to Work It Out'

Tiffany Haddish has addressed her run-in with the law that happened earlier this month.

Appearing via video chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the actress, 42, briefly told host Jimmy Fallon about the moment she was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Georgia early in the morning of Jan. 14.

When asked by Fallon, 47, if she would like to discuss the incident, Haddish — who split from Common in November after a year of dating — jokingly replied: "I can say this, Jimmy... I've been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform."

After the laughter died down, Haddish continued, saying, "And now I got a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!"

Fallon replied, "Yeah, you've got to be a little clearer!"

PEOPLE confirmed the Girls Trip star was arrested by Peachtree City police officers earlier this month for a suspected DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

According to police, officers received a 911 call around 2:30 a.m. about a driver who had allegedly fallen asleep at the wheel on Highway 74. While en route, officers located a car that matched the description from the 911 call and conducted a traffic stop.

"Subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence," police told PEOPLE. "She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."

Haddish's arrest followed a difficult few weeks for the actress that included four deaths in her personal life: her grandmother (who raised her), her pet dog, and close friends Bob Saget and Carl Craig.

She discussed the deaths of both Saget as well as her grandmother while talking to Fallon on Monday.

"[Saget] was like a big mentor to me, a big brother, a father figure. He meant a lot to me," Haddish said. "Funny man. He was the first white man to ever tell me, 'Just be yourself, just be who you are, Tiffany. Don't worry about nothing. Just be you.' That was huge for me."

"And then, my grandma passed away, and she saved my life," the comedian continued. "That's my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that's been... really hard to process, all this... Grief."

When Fallon suggested that these painful experiences could serve as inspiration for future projects, Haddish agreed.

"I'm definitely making something out of it. My next special is going to be about grief. And it's going to be hilarious," she said, adding that it would help her "figure out how to process it all."