She Busy! Tiffany Haddish Says She Slept in Her Own Bed for Only '28 Days' All of Last Year

Tiffany Haddish has been all over the place since her breakout performance in Girls Trip in 2017 — and it’s worn her out a little.

The comedian and actress, 39, opened up about the viral video of her bombing a stand up set in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Although Haddish already tweeted after the show that she wishes it had gone “better,” the star told TMZ on Wednesday that a big part of it was how hard she’s been working in the last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Says She Regrets Rough New Year’s Eve Set as Comedians Come to Her Defense

“See, your brain is an interesting thing when you don’t get the proper amount of rest,” she says in a video. “You gotta understand, I worked almost every single day last year. I’ve only been home, I was doing the math yesterday, a grand total of 40 days. I slept in my bed a grand total of 28 days the whole year. And I worked all the way up literally until New Year’s.”

She continued, “So I get out to Miami, I wanna try to celebrate all this prosperity, this greatness that’s been happening, and I might’ve went a little bit overboard.”

Johnny Louis/Getty

Hours before the show, Haddish posted a video on her Instagram about how hard she’d been partying in the beach-side city since arriving the day before.

“I ain’t going to lie to you. I’ve been out here in Miami since yesterday morning and I partied. I partied all night. Not even night, I partied all morning! I went to bed at 7 a.m.,” she said, admitting the “Ciroc is still in my system.”

“I’m up,” she added, stumbling to remember the name of her venue. “I’m getting ready to do this show tonight. New Year’s Eve I’m about to party some more. Who coming to party with me?”

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Taylor Swift Gave Her Some Surprising Dating Advice — Find Out What

Still, the actress told TMZ that she learned about herself from the incident — especially better prep before shows.

“I learned that Miami is a really dope city and that I probably shouldn’t turn up before work,” she said. “But also it was a blessing because so many dope comedians all supported me and reached out. I was at home cooking gumbo and black eyed peas and collared greens, just enjoying my family, and I got all these great phone calls. It was a great experience, I learned from it. I’m gonna try my best for it to not happen again, but it might.”

Haddish will next be onstage over the last weekend in January, where she will perform two days at The Mirage Terry Fator Theater in Las Vegas. Nevada.

RELATED: Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Relive Their Unforgettable Prom Nights for Night School

Her “She Ready” tour continues through February and March, with stops in Albuquerque, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Portland, Oregon and Seattle.

The Night School and Nobody’s Fool star has a number of films coming down the pike, including The Kitchen, Limited Partners, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.