Ralph Fiennes Praises 'The Menu' Costar Anya Taylor-Joy: She 'Really Raises Your Game'

The Menu, in theaters Nov. 18, also stars Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light and John Leguizamo

Published on September 11, 2022 10:46 AM

Ralph Fiennes continues to be impressed by costar Anya Taylor-Joy.

In The Menu, Fiennes plays a mysterious chef at a highly exclusive island restaurant who crafts a delectable lineup of dishes for his guests. As Taylor-Joy's character soon comes to discover, the dining experience has some deadly twists in store. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Reed Birney and more.

Speaking at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday alongside director Mark Mylod, Fiennes, 59, said he couldn't pick a "best" out of the "wonderful, brilliant" cast of actors.

"Everyone was so amazingly in character," he recalls. "And the little relationships that were going on at each table, it was fantastic. ... I mean, I became a fan of every single actor in the film just watching them."

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in the film THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved
Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Menu (2022). Searchlight Pictures

Going tit-for-tat with Taylor-Joy, 26, on several scenes, though, allowed Fiennes to especially bond with her among the ensemble. He says he "loved" working with her and had already been impressed by her "extraordinary" Emmy-nominated performance in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.

"She's a beautifully natural actress," he says of Taylor-Joy, who's busy filming the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa. "There are just sometimes when you feel the truthfulness of the person you're acting with and it really helps you. It really raises your game somehow. And she's got that.

The Menu is in theaters Nov. 18.

