Jacob Tremblay Continues Being Adorable at Burn Your Maps Toronto Red Carpet

Jacob Tremblay is at it again.

After the world fell in love with his performance opposite Brie Larson in Room, Tremblay continued garnering admirers as awards season proved he was the cutest kid ever.

From saying he would keep his Critics Choice Award next to his Millennium Falcon to BFF’ing it up with Larson – and all the while keeping everyone smiling with his adorable Instagram featuring his hot dad – Tremblay became one of the highlights of awards season.

And now he’s back in the spotlight for his role in Burn Your Maps. Appearing at the film’s red carpet for its Toronto Film Festival premiere, Tremblay continued his tour of adorableness as he gave photographers a double thumps up and smiled for the cameras.

Before he went out on the carpet, the 9-year-old actor made sure to give his fans a sneak peak of his outfit when he tweeted a picture of himself smoldering for the camera while running his hand through his hair.

“Let’s do this #TIFF16! #CarpetTime #BurnYourMaps,” Tremblay added along with the picture.

Burn Your Maps also stars Vera Farmiga and is making its debut at the Toronto.