Andrew Garfield Is Running on 'Fear' as Rent's Jonathan Larson in Trailer for Tick, Tick... Boom!
Garfield plays Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the film adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Andrew Garfield is taking a dive into fear for his latest role.
The Oscar-nominated actor plays Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the official trailer for the autobiographical drama Tick, Tick… Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The musical was written by Larson in 1990 and follows an aspiring composer named Jon in New York City as he fears he has made the wrong career choice to be an artist.
In the trailer, Garfield's Jonathan dwells on that fear as he attempts to write a musical that could change his life — and the lives of his friends — forever.
RELATED: Hear Andrew Garfield Sing in Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Directorial Debut Tick, Tick… Boom!
"I have an original rock musical," he says. "And I have spent the last eight years of my life writing. And rewriting. And rewriting. And the time keeps ticking."
A friend tells Jonathan, "You need to ask, are you letting yourself be led by fear or by love?" to which he responds, "Fear! 100% fear!"
"There's not enough time," Jonathan laments. "I went to three friends' funerals last year and nobody is doing enough. I'm not doing enough."
The trailer also gives audiences a look at the rest of the cast, which includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford.
The film will also mark Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature film directorial debut.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Larson is best known as the creator of the hit Broadway musical Rent. He died on Jan. 25, 1996, at the age of 35 on the morning of the musical's first preview off-Broadway.
For his work on Rent, Larson was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards for best musical, best book of a musical, and best original score.
Tick, Tick... Boom is in select theaters and on Netflix on Nov. 19.