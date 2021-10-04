Garfield plays Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the film adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Andrew Garfield Is Running on 'Fear' as Rent's Jonathan Larson in Trailer for Tick, Tick... Boom!

Andrew Garfield is taking a dive into fear for his latest role.

The Oscar-nominated actor plays Rent creator Jonathan Larson in the official trailer for the autobiographical drama Tick, Tick… Boom! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The musical was written by Larson in 1990 and follows an aspiring composer named Jon in New York City as he fears he has made the wrong career choice to be an artist.

In the trailer, Garfield's Jonathan dwells on that fear as he attempts to write a musical that could change his life — and the lives of his friends — forever.

"I have an original rock musical," he says. "And I have spent the last eight years of my life writing. And rewriting. And rewriting. And the time keeps ticking."

A friend tells Jonathan, "You need to ask, are you letting yourself be led by fear or by love?" to which he responds, "Fear! 100% fear!"

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick…BOOM! Credit: Netflix

"There's not enough time," Jonathan laments. "I went to three friends' funerals last year and nobody is doing enough. I'm not doing enough."

The film will also mark Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature film directorial debut.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Larson is best known as the creator of the hit Broadway musical Rent. He died on Jan. 25, 1996, at the age of 35 on the morning of the musical's first preview off-Broadway.

For his work on Rent, Larson was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards for best musical, best book of a musical, and best original score.