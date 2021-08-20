Tia Mowry and Mark Taylor shared the big screen for the first time in 2000

Tia Mowry Reunites with Her 'Grandpa' from Seventeen Again: 'This Dude Doesn't Age'

Tia Mowry and Mark Taylor had a sweet reunion 21 years after they shot the beloved family film Seventeen Again.

Tia, 43, posted an ageless selfie on Thursday with Taylor, 44, who once played her grandfather in the 2000 film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The actress was in glam and a red holiday sweater while her former costar wore a grey collarless button-down shirt.

"Talk about a #tbt! Who remembers 17 again?" Tia captioned the post. The actress starred as Sydney and Taylor played a young version of Grandpa Gene, while her twin Tamera Mowry played the young version of Grandma Cat.

Tia Mowry Tia Mowry and Mark Taylor | Credit: Tia Mowry/Instagram

She then revealed the reunion is because they are "back together working on a movie for @lifetimetv! 😄."

In addition to Tamera, also 43, Tia's sibling Tahj Mowry appeared in the movie. Tahj starred as Tia's brother Willie, who accidentally spilled an age reverse potion on Grandpa Gene's bar of soap.

Tia joked in her caption, "I think @therealmarktaylor7 must have gotten a hand on that magical soap! This dude doesn't age!"

Her hashtags, "Summer Of Santas" and "A Very Vintage Christmas" hinted that she and Taylor will be in a Hallmark holiday movie.

"Yaaaay!!!!! Have fun!! 😍" Tamera commented.

Michelle Trachtenberg commented, "OMG! I did a movie also called 17 again" referring to the 2009 film opposite Zac Efron. She added, "But this one seems way cooler! 😻💋."

Other fans of Seventeen Again movie lusted after Taylor in the comments section.

"Still the finest grandpa in history 😍😍😍 there has never been another 💕💕💕," one person wrote.

Another said, "Omg this is so timeless! He still looks amazing!!😍😍."

"Oh he STILL fine 😩," a fan commented.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Taylor also shared the selfies on his Instagram account.

"About time right???!!!👀👀😄 So great to be working with this shining light again!!@tiamowry 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 ," he said of their reunion.