Step aside Avengers, a new super team is assembling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, Marvel confirmed that a Thunderbolts film is currently in the works before sharing more details about the cast during D23 that September.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a group of mostly reformed villains, who eventually take on missions for the government (similar to DC Comics' Suicide Squad).

Marvel first teased the formation of the Thunderbolts in Disney+'s 2021 series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with the introduction of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who begins recruiting members for the group.

From the full cast list to the release date, here's everything to know about Marvel's Thunderbolts.

Who is in the Thunderbolts cast?

During the D23 Expo in September 2022, the official cast list was unveiled, including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Who is directing Thunderbolts?

Jake Schreier, who previously worked on 2015's Paper Towns, will direct the upcoming Marvel movie.

Who is writing Thunderbolts?

Eric Pearson, who worked on both Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, is set to write the script.

When does Thunderbolts start filming?

During D23, Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed that filming for the movie is expected to begin in early 2023.

When is the release date for Thunderbolts?

Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, and will be part of Phase Five of the MCU.