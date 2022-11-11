Everything to Know About Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

The film has an all-star cast including Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 10:00 AM
Jake Scheier, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Sebastian Stan Wyatt Russell
Photo: The Walt Disney Company via Getty

Step aside Avengers, a new super team is assembling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022, Marvel confirmed that a Thunderbolts film is currently in the works before sharing more details about the cast during D23 that September.

In the comics, the Thunderbolts are a group of mostly reformed villains, who eventually take on missions for the government (similar to DC Comics' Suicide Squad).

Marvel first teased the formation of the Thunderbolts in Disney+'s 2021 series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with the introduction of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who begins recruiting members for the group.

From the full cast list to the release date, here's everything to know about Marvel's Thunderbolts.

Who is in the Thunderbolts cast?

Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jake Scheier, Kevin Feige
The Walt Disney Company via Getty

During the D23 Expo in September 2022, the official cast list was unveiled, including Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Who is directing Thunderbolts?

Director Jake Schreier attends the "Paper Towns" New York premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 21, 2015 in New York City.
Jim Spellman/WireImage

Jake Schreier, who previously worked on 2015's Paper Towns, will direct the upcoming Marvel movie.

Who is writing Thunderbolts?

Screenwriter Eric Pearson at The World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" at the El Capitan Theatre on October 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Rich Polk/Getty

Eric Pearson, who worked on both Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, is set to write the script.

When does Thunderbolts start filming?

SDCC Comic Con Marvel Panel
Broadimage/Shutterstock

During D23, Marvel president Kevin Feige revealed that filming for the movie is expected to begin in early 2023.

When is the release date for Thunderbolts?

John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Valentina Allegra DeFontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfuss) in Marvel Studios' THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER exclusively on Disney+.
Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts is set to hit theaters on July 26, 2024, and will be part of Phase Five of the MCU.

Related Articles
CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER, Sebastian Stan, 2014. ph: Zade Rosenthal/©Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection ; (L-R): Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan Announced to Lead Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Cast of Anti-Heroes
poster for Werewolf by Night: Disney Marvel
Marvel Pays Tribute to Monster Movie Classics with Teaser for 'Werewolf by Night' Halloween Special
Ant-Man
Everything to Know About 'Avengers: The Kang Dynasty'
Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) in Marvel Studios' ETERNALS
Kumail Nanjiani Says He Has 'No Idea' if 'Eternals' Sequel Is on the Way
Harrison Ford, THE INCREDIBLE HULK, William Hurt, 2008.
Harrison Ford Replacing Late William Hurt in Next 'Captain America' Sequel: Reports
Halle Bailey as Ariel in Disney's live-action THE LITTLE MERMAID. Photo courtesy of Disney. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Everything to Know About Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid'
She-Hulk, Samuel L. Jackson, Nick Fury, Kathryn Hahn, Wandavision
All the New Marvel Shows Coming to Disney+, Including 'She-Hulk' and 'Secret Invasion'
Jessica Alba is seen as RH Celebrates The Unveiling of RH San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on March 17, 2022
'Fantastic Four' Alum Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Are 'Still Quite Caucasian': 'More of the Same'
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
Zac Efron's new wrestling movie The Iron Claw
Everything to Know About 'The Iron Claw' Starring Zac Efron
Still from Super Mario Bros Movie Trailer
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie': Everything to Know
BARBIE Copyright: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved. Photo Credit: Jaap Buitendijk Caption: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
Everything to Know About the 'Barbie' Movie
The Little Monsters, Monster House
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Hulu in 2022
(L-R): Jake Sully and Neteyam in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER.
Everything to Know About 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Disney's "Wish" Title
Disney's 'Wish' Movie: Everything to Know