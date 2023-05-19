The Sweetest Throwback Photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Look back at more than 25 years of adorable moments in celebration of the longtime pair's wedding anniversary on May 19

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on May 19, 2023 04:00 PM
Early Days

sarah jessica parker and matthew broderick
Ron Davis/Getty

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's decades-long love story began in the early 1990s, when they were introduced by the Sex and the City star's brothers. The two Hollywood icons married in 1997, and they have since built a life and a family together.

Sharing the Spotlight

sarah jessica parker and matthew broderick
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Upon meeting, they initially bonded over a shared love of theater. They went on to share the Broadway stage in a 1995 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. For his leading performance, Broderick took home the Tony Award for best actor.

The duo returned to the stage together in 2022, when the costarred in a Broadway production of Plaza Suite.

Side by Side

F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox48772#gettyGettyImages-97081926.jpg
Ron Galella/WireImage

The talented partners have accompanied each other on every major awards show red carpet. Parker also arrived on Broderick's arm when his 1998 flick Godzilla premiered in New York City.

Primetime Pair

Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick during The 51st Annual Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California
SGranitz/WireImage

In 1999, they graced the Emmys in their most glamorous attire – it was, after all, Parker's first time attending as a nominee.

Support System

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker during HBO Golden Globes Post Party at Griffs in Los Angeles, California, United States
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Broderick was there to celebrate his wife when she won her first Golden Globe Award in 2000.

Another Date Night

sarah jessica parker and matthew broderick
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

SJP rocked sunglasses on Oscar night in 1993.

Happy Family

sarah jessica parker and matthew broderick
Adam Rountree/Getty

In 2002, Parker and Broderick welcomed their first of three children together, son James Wilkie. They shared their little one's adorable face with the world when they first returned to their New York City apartment after his arrival.

James became a big brother in 2009, upon the birth of Parker and Broderick's twin girls Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge.

Loving Glance

Matthew Broderick with wife Sarah Jessica Parker at the Broadway opening of 'The Producers' after-party at Roseland Ballroom in New York City. 04/19/2001
Evan Agostini/Getty

When asked about the "secret" to his and Parker's enduring romance, Broderick once said, "I don't know the secret at all, but I, you know, I'm very grateful and I love her. It's amazing. I mean, I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."

Looking Back

Over the years, Parker has given fans glimpses inside her relationship with throwback Instagram posts in honor of their wedding anniversary. In 2017, she shared a photo taken as they danced together.

"It flew by Baby," she wrote in the caption. "Good golly I love you."

A Long Way

"We've come a long way baby," Parker wrote on social media in 2020, posting a dramatic black-and-white throwback photo.

Milestone Moment

On their 25th anniversary in 2022, Parker shared a photo of their wedding invitation.

