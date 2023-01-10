Entertainment Movies Throwback Photos from the 2013 Golden Globe Awards The more things change, the more they stay the same. See the big names on the red carpet at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards ahead of tonight's show on NBC By Kate Hogan Kate Hogan Instagram Twitter Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 03:58 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 15 Taylor Swift Jeff Vespa/WireImage Taylor Swift stunned in an Old Hollywood-inspired look at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. She's nominated in 2023, for best original song- motion picture for her tune "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing. 02 of 15 Robert Pattinson George Pimentel/WireImage A fresh-faced Robert Pattinson was just coming off of the Twilight saga when he walked the red carpet in 2013. 03 of 15 Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Jeff Vespa/WireImage Pop quiz: Is this photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman from 2013 or 2023? 04 of 15 Lucy Liu Jason Merritt/Getty On hand to present, Lucy Liu looked lovely in a strapless floral gown. 05 of 15 Kate Hudson George Pimentel/WireImage Also at the Globes to present, Kate Hudson had one of her more memorable style moments in this plunging, bejeweled dress. 06 of 15 Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Hurley Jason Merritt/Getty Jon Bon Jovi, with wife Dorothea Hurley, was nominated for best original song that year, though lost to Adele. 07 of 15 Adele Jason Merritt/Getty Speaking of ... Adele sported her then-signature bouffant and cat eye makeup to accept the best original song award for "Skyfall." 08 of 15 Jessica Alba Jeff Vespa/WireImage Jessica Alba was another of the year's presenters who made a major style impression, stunning in a peach gown and serious sparklers. 09 of 15 Jennifer Lopez Jason Merritt/Getty Attending with then-boyfriend Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez donned a dress fit for a bride. 10 of 15 Jennifer Lawrence Jeff Vespa/WireImage Jennifer Lawrence was one of the night's big winners, taking home the Golden Globe for best performance in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Silver Linings Playbook. 11 of 15 Halle Berry George Pimentel/WireImage Another red carpet, another spot-on look for presenter Halle Berry, whose cutout, one-shoulder dress turned heads. 12 of 15 Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Jeff Vespa/WireImage Kristen Bell was seven months pregnant with daughter Lincoln when she walked the carpet with husband Dax Shepard in 2013. 13 of 15 Ariel Winter George Pimentel/WireImage Ariel Winter was all of 15 years old at the 2013 Globes; her on-screen Modern Family siblings Nolan Gould and Sarah Hyland looked equally young. 14 of 15 Anne Hathaway Jason Merritt/Getty The year 2013 was a big one for Anne Hathaway, who took home the best supporting actress award for her work in Les Misérables. 15 of 15 Tina Fey & Amy Poehler George Pimentel/WireImage The 2013 telecast marked the first time hilarious besties Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes; they went on to do it again in 2014 and 2015 and came back remotely during COVID in 2021.