Throwback Photos from the 2013 Golden Globe Awards

The more things change, the more they stay the same. See the big names on the red carpet at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards ahead of tonight's show on NBC

By
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan
Kate Hogan

Kate Hogan is Director of Digital Specials and Features at PEOPLE. In her 14 years at the brand, she has covered everything from pets and babies to style and Sexiest Man Alive, interviewing celebrities including Céline Dion, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Chris Evans. Currently, she oversees the creation of photo galleries that complement breaking news and major PEOPLE moments like The Beautiful Issue and 100 Reasons to Love America. She has offered expert celebrity commentary on Good Morning America and Access Hollywood.  Before joining PEOPLE in 2008, Kate was an editorial assistant at Morris Visitor Publications. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a Bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication and resides outside of Chicago with her husband and three kids.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 10, 2023 03:58 PM
01 of 15

Taylor Swift

TAYLOR SWIFT
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Taylor Swift stunned in an Old Hollywood-inspired look at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. She's nominated in 2023, for best original song- motion picture for her tune "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing.

02 of 15

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson
George Pimentel/WireImage

A fresh-faced Robert Pattinson was just coming off of the Twilight saga when he walked the red carpet in 2013.

03 of 15

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Pop quiz: Is this photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman from 2013 or 2023?

04 of 15

Lucy Liu

lucy liu
Jason Merritt/Getty

On hand to present, Lucy Liu looked lovely in a strapless floral gown.

05 of 15

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson
George Pimentel/WireImage

Also at the Globes to present, Kate Hudson had one of her more memorable style moments in this plunging, bejeweled dress.

06 of 15

Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Hurley

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley
Jason Merritt/Getty

Jon Bon Jovi, with wife Dorothea Hurley, was nominated for best original song that year, though lost to Adele.

07 of 15

Adele

Adele
Jason Merritt/Getty

Speaking of ... Adele sported her then-signature bouffant and cat eye makeup to accept the best original song award for "Skyfall."

08 of 15

Jessica Alba

jessica alba
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Jessica Alba was another of the year's presenters who made a major style impression, stunning in a peach gown and serious sparklers.

09 of 15

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez
Jason Merritt/Getty

Attending with then-boyfriend Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez donned a dress fit for a bride.

10 of 15

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence was one of the night's big winners, taking home the Golden Globe for best performance in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Silver Linings Playbook.

11 of 15

Halle Berry

halle berry
George Pimentel/WireImage

Another red carpet, another spot-on look for presenter Halle Berry, whose cutout, one-shoulder dress turned heads.

12 of 15

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Kristen Bell was seven months pregnant with daughter Lincoln when she walked the carpet with husband Dax Shepard in 2013.

13 of 15

Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter
George Pimentel/WireImage

Ariel Winter was all of 15 years old at the 2013 Globes; her on-screen Modern Family siblings Nolan Gould and Sarah Hyland looked equally young.

14 of 15

Anne Hathaway

anne hathaway
Jason Merritt/Getty

The year 2013 was a big one for Anne Hathaway, who took home the best supporting actress award for her work in Les Misérables.

15 of 15

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
George Pimentel/WireImage

The 2013 telecast marked the first time hilarious besties Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted the Golden Globes; they went on to do it again in 2014 and 2015 and came back remotely during COVID in 2021.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Mariah Carey is seen out on December 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Mariah Carey Dazzles in a White Coat in N.Y.C., Plus Metallica's James Hetfield, Kate Hudson and More
Halle Berry
Throwbacks from the 2002 Oscars: See Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez and More of Your Favorite Stars
Charlize Theron
Charlize, Kerry and Michelle Dazzle in L.A., Plus Jesse Williams, Demi Lovato and More
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter are seen as Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga pursue their creative dialogue at Sheats Goldstein Residence
Lady Gaga and Billy Porter Cozy Up, Plus Emily Ratajkowski, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and More
Megan Trainor performs on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on October 21, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Trainor Performs on Today, Plus Rachel Brosnahan, Sam Smith and More
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Hosts a Launch in L.A., Plus Brooklyn Beckham, Ryan Gosling, Michael B. Jordan and More
Adele; Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna
Here's What Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like at Their First Grammy Awards
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Giorgio Armani's Most Iconic Fashion Designs Through the Years
Oscars Couples
The Cutest Couples to Hit the 2022 Oscars Red Carpet
tout
From Kristen's Jokes to Leo's Big Win: Looking Back at 25 of the Most Memorable Moments of the SAG Awards
guess the celeb kid
Can You Guess the Celebrity from Their Childhood Photo?
food fighters
'Clash of the Cover Bands' Is Coming: Meet the Contestants!
StarTracks 9/6
Ryan Reynolds Does GMA, Plus Meghan & Harry, Joe & Sophie, Rachel Brosnahan and More
Batman Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz
'The Batman' Premieres in N.Y.C., Plus Rihanna at Fashion Week and More