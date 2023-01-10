Throwback Photos from the 2013 Golden Globe Awards

01 of 15 Taylor Swift Jeff Vespa/WireImage Taylor Swift stunned in an Old Hollywood-inspired look at the 2013 Golden Globe Awards. She's nominated in 2023, for best original song- motion picture for her tune "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing.

02 of 15 Robert Pattinson George Pimentel/WireImage A fresh-faced Robert Pattinson was just coming off of the Twilight saga when he walked the red carpet in 2013.

03 of 15 Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman Jeff Vespa/WireImage Pop quiz: Is this photo of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman from 2013 or 2023?

04 of 15 Lucy Liu Jason Merritt/Getty On hand to present, Lucy Liu looked lovely in a strapless floral gown.

05 of 15 Kate Hudson George Pimentel/WireImage Also at the Globes to present, Kate Hudson had one of her more memorable style moments in this plunging, bejeweled dress.

06 of 15 Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Hurley Jason Merritt/Getty Jon Bon Jovi, with wife Dorothea Hurley, was nominated for best original song that year, though lost to Adele.

07 of 15 Adele Jason Merritt/Getty Speaking of ... Adele sported her then-signature bouffant and cat eye makeup to accept the best original song award for "Skyfall."

08 of 15 Jessica Alba Jeff Vespa/WireImage Jessica Alba was another of the year's presenters who made a major style impression, stunning in a peach gown and serious sparklers.

09 of 15 Jennifer Lopez Jason Merritt/Getty Attending with then-boyfriend Casper Smart, Jennifer Lopez donned a dress fit for a bride.

10 of 15 Jennifer Lawrence Jeff Vespa/WireImage Jennifer Lawrence was one of the night's big winners, taking home the Golden Globe for best performance in a motion picture - musical or comedy for Silver Linings Playbook.

11 of 15 Halle Berry George Pimentel/WireImage Another red carpet, another spot-on look for presenter Halle Berry, whose cutout, one-shoulder dress turned heads.

12 of 15 Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Jeff Vespa/WireImage Kristen Bell was seven months pregnant with daughter Lincoln when she walked the carpet with husband Dax Shepard in 2013.

13 of 15 Ariel Winter George Pimentel/WireImage Ariel Winter was all of 15 years old at the 2013 Globes; her on-screen Modern Family siblings Nolan Gould and Sarah Hyland looked equally young.

14 of 15 Anne Hathaway Jason Merritt/Getty The year 2013 was a big one for Anne Hathaway, who took home the best supporting actress award for her work in Les Misérables.