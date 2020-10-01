Cameron Diaz's 2011 Movie Bad Teacher Becomes the #1 Movie on Netflix

Cameron Diaz has the top film on Netflix thanks to her 2011 comedy Bad Teacher

Cameron Diaz is the queen of Netflix right now.

The beloved actress, 48, currently has the most-watched movie on the streaming platform, but don't fret — you didn't miss a new release from the semi-retired actress. Instead, it's her 2011 Bad Teacher that's topping the charts in a major throwback moment.

The raunchy comedy stars Diaz as a truly terrible middle school substitute teacher who's only saving up money for breast implants before she falls in love with Jason Segel, who plays the gym teacher. The movie also stars Diaz's ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake as a wealthy teacher Diaz's character originally tries to win over.

Bad Teacher also stars a slew of comedic actors, including Molly Shannon, Eric Stonestreet, John Michael Higgins, Phyllis Smith and even a young Kaitlyn Dever.

The movie crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office and brought it $216.2 million total worldwide. It was one of the last movies Diaz filmed before stepping back from acting after 2014's Annie.

Image zoom Cameron Diaz Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In August, the actress explained her decision to walk away to close pal Gwyneth Paltrow on Paltrow's Goop podcast.

"Like peace. A peace in my soul because I was finally taking care of myself," Diaz said of what it felt like to leave a blockbuster acting career behind.

"It’s a strange thing to say, I know a lot of people won’t understand it, I know you understand it, but it was so intense to work at that level and be that public and put yourself out there," Diaz continued. "There’s a lot of energy coming at you at all times when you’re really visible as an actor and doing press and putting yourself out there."

The actress has since welcomed daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden.

Image zoom Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Diaz's movie isn't the only throwback getting lots of viewers on Netflix.

Earlier this summer, Reese Witherspoon celebrated her 2010 rom-com How Do You Know becoming a hit again on Netflix by posting a photo of her and pal Paul Rudd from the film on Instagram.