Hocus Pocus Star Thora Birch Is Married

Dani Dennison is all grown up — and married!

Hocus Pocus alum Thora Birch, who portrayed the lovable 8-year-old protagonist in the Disney classic, announced she tied the knot on Twitter Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“It’s done! I’m a married woman now… This is not the official photo but it’s my thank you to all my fans for their positive energy! I felt it every second!! party time. Hehe,” the actress, 36, wrote along with a photo of her and her new husband.

In the photo, Birch, who was dressed in a black dress with a white veil, showed off her engagement ring as she posed with her groom, who was dressed in a grey suit.

RELATED: From Emily & Josh to Harry & Meghan: See Which Star Couples Tied the Knot in 2018

It’s done! I’m a married woman now… This is not the official photo but it’s my thank you to all my fans for their positive energy! I felt it every second!! 💃🏼🥳✨💗💗 party time. Hehe pic.twitter.com/2bnescLjVN — Thora Birch (@1107miss) December 21, 2018

Moments before sharing her wedding news, Birch, who also starred in films such as Purple People Eater and American Beauty, tweeted a close-up photo of her bouquet of white roses, along with the teaser caption: “What the hell are THESE?!?”

What the hell are THESE?!? 😉 pic.twitter.com/oiLpBio9hC — Thora Birch (@1107miss) December 21, 2018

Birch’s Hocus Pocus costar Vinessa Shaw, who played Allison, congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram.

“So proud of my lil’ sis Thora! You’re all grown up! Congratulations! So proud of you both! Here’s to the deepening of your love every year that goes by! #tiedtheknot,” Shaw wrote along with the same wedding photo posted by Birch.

RELATED: The Hocus Pocus Kids Are All Grown Up! Halloween Classic Has Mini-Reunion for 25th Anniversary

Snap/REX/Shutterstock

Birch’s wedding comes five months after she and the cast celebrated the 25th anniversary of Hocus Pocus in July.

Hocus Pocus premiered on July 16, 1993, and has grown into a cult hit ever since, with fans religiously watching the movie every Halloween. The comedy, directed by Kenny Ortega, also stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimi as the Sanderson sisters, who come back to life 300 years after being burned at the stake.

A rep for Birch did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.