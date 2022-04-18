Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star in Thor: Love and Thunder, which hits theaters July 8

See Natalie Portman as Female Thor in Thrilling First Love and Thunder Trailer

Marvel is releasing the very first look at the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder.

The first trailer for the upcoming superhero movie dropped Monday, teasing the return of Chris Hemsworth as Thor, the hammer-wielding hero.

A bevy of familiar faces are present throughout the retro-feeling 90-second preview, set to a soundtrack of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine."

The most poignant moment, though, might be MCU fans' first big glimpse of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor, masked up and Mjolnir in hand as Thor looks on in awe.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes after three previous Thor films: 2011's Thor, 213's Thor: The Dark World and the most recent, 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

After wrapping production on the fourth Thor film in June 2021, Hemsworth, 38, teased the movie on Instagram, where he wrote, "The film is gonna be bat—- crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder!"

He added, "Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!!"

After making multiple movies as the God of Thunder, Hemsworth hinted at his future playing Thor while appearing on the Australian morning show Today in December 2021. At the time, Hemsworth said he's open to reprising his role in future projects.

"As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up," he said. "But I feel like there might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm for me."