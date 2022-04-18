Here's everything to know about Thor: Love and Thunder starring Chris Hemsworth, including the cast, plot details, and release date

Everything to Know About Thor: Love and Thunder

The God of Thunder is back!

After a long wait, Marvel finally shared the first teaser trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder on April 18.

Though the clip is less than two minutes long, it's jam-packed with action sequences, fun surprises, and a great soundtrack to back it all up.

Starring Chris Hemsworth as the fan-favorite god, the new film follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he sets on a quest for "inner peace," per the official logline from Marvel.

Before the film's release in July, here's everything you need to know about the MCU film ahead.

Who is in the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder?

Thor: Love and Thunder Guardians of The Galaxy Chris Pratt Chris Hemsworth Credit: Marvel Studios

In addition to the return of Hemsworth, Thompson, Waititi, and Portman, the teaser trailer also features the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula. According to Variety, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel will also be back to voice Rocket Raccoon and Groot, respectively.

The film will also include Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who poses as a threat for Thor and his friends. Matt Damon also teased he'll have a cameo in the film, after previously appearing in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

What is Thor: Love and Thunder about?

Natalie Portman in Thor Love and Thunder Natalie Portman in Thor Love and Thunder (2022) | Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Though most of the film's plot has been kept under wraps, Marvel did give an official synopsis when they released the teaser trailer.

According to the press release, "the film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

When will Thor: Love and Thunder be released?

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER poster Thor Love and Thunder (2022) | Credit: Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8, just a few months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases.

At the moment, Marvel hasn't announced when tickets will go on sale, but since Doctor Strange 2 tickets were released a month in advance, it's likely that the upcoming Thor movie will follow suit.

When will Thor: Love and Thunder be available to stream on Disney+?

Thor: Love and Thunder Guardians of The Galaxy Credit: Marvel Studios