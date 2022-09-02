Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Bond with Russell Crowe's Zeus in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available to stream on Disney+ Sept. 8 and on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Sept. 27

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on September 2, 2022 12:00 PM

The dynamic between Zeus and Thor could've played out much differently in Thor: Love and Thunder.

In a deleted scene previewed exclusively with PEOPLE from the film ahead of its digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD release, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane (Natalie Portman) are shown sharing a tender moment in the hospital as she battles cancer.

But unlike the version that ultimately made it to the final cut, this scene ends with a surprise visit from Zeus (Russell Crowe), whom Jane asks after he peeks out from behind a privacy curtain, ice-cream cone in hand, "Have you been standing there this whole time?"

"Yes," Zeus replies slowly, before telling Thor, "It seems like you are an emotion god after all."

"Come with me. I have something you may need," Zeus adds kindly to Thor.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Bond with Russell Crowe's Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene
Deleted scene from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). Marvel Studios

While further context of the scene is not provided, fans of the film may remember Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) stealing Zeus' thunderbolt to assist the good guys in battle after Thor uses it to impale Zeus — the latter of whom ultimately survives and, as shown in an end-credits scene, orders his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) to kill Thor in retaliation.

The upcoming digital, 4K, Blu-ray and DVD releases (excluding on Disney+) will include both the aforementioned "Fighting for You" scene, as well as three others. It will also feature a gag reel and audio commentary from director and co-writer Taika Waititi.

Backed by a Guns N' Roses-heavy soundtrack, Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on July 8 and sees Thor, Jane, Valkyrie and Korg (Waititi, 47) team up to take on the newest big bad, Gorr (Christian Bale).

Starring Hemsworth, 39, as the fan-favorite god, the movie follows Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame as he sets on a quest for "inner peace."

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman Bond with Russell Crowe's Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder Deleted Scene
Box art from Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) home release. Marvel Studios

Aside from Thor: Love and Thunder on Sept. 8, other Disney+ Day premieres include the live-action Pinocchio, Cars spin-off series Cars on the Road, a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Thor: Love and Thunder and more.

In a behind-the-scenes featurette shared on Instagram in June, Hemsworth looked back at playing Thor for over a decade on the big screen, starting with his 2011 solo superhero movie — the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I have loved every single time I've played the character," said Hemsworth, whose original 2009 screen test is also shown in the clip. "This is 10 years now. To have the opportunity to do another one is just mind-blowing, you know? It's gonna be incredible."

In his caption on Instagram, the actor wrote, "For over a decade you have shown us that Thor is still worthy. We're humbled and grateful to all of you who have been part of this incredible journey. We can't wait for you to see #ThorLoveAndThunder."

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available on digital Sept. 8 and 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 27.

