Taika Waititi recalled what could have been a very awkward interaction on set with Thor co-star Natalie Portman during a recent interview

Thor Director Taika Waititi Did Not Remember Natalie Portman Was in Star Wars: 'I Forgot!'

Taika Waititi had a bit of a slip-up during a conversation with Natalie Portman about his upcoming gig directing a Star Wars film.

Waititi, who co-wrote and directed Thor: Love and Thunder, which stars Portman, 41, admitted he forgot she also starred in the equally popular franchise.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 46-year-old recalled that during production of their Marvel film, he asked Portman about possibly working together again, which led her to ask what projects he was working on.

"She said to me, 'What are you up to next?' I said, 'Oh, I'm trying to work on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?'"

The actress already starred in the prequel trilogy as Padme. The reporter questioned Waititi's sincerity about actually asking Portman that question, to which he said it really happened. "I forgot about those ones," explained Waititi.

But Portman took the comment in stride. "She said 'I've been in a Star Wars movie,'" Waititi continued. "And I went '…should we do another take?'"

In the meantime, they are busy promoting their current film, and on Tuesday, Portman looked radiant at the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. Waititi and fellow co-stars Tessa Thompson and Pom Klementieff were also by her side. Chris Hemsworth, who is reprising the titular role of Thor, did not attend the London premiere.

The Oscar winner stepped out on the red carpet in a stunning Dior red minidress which she paired with a matching floral headpiece.

Thor: Love and Thunder starring Portman and Hemsworth, hits theaters on Friday. Disney has not announced a release date for Waititi's upcoming Star Wars movie.