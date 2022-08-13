''Thor' 's' Chris Hemsworth Pokes Fun at His 'Superhero Choices' in Throwback Photo of Himself as a Child

It turned out Chris Hemsworth wasn't always a fan of Thor!

In honor of his 39th birthday on Friday, the Australian superstar took a trip down memory lane by posting a throwback photo of himself as a child wearing a Batman costume, flashing a sweet smile on his face.

"My younger self would be so disappointed in my superhero choices 🦇 ⚡️," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

The post revealed Hemsworth — known for depicting the beloved God of Thunder superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade — was a fan of the iconic DC Comics character during his younger days.

Last month, the Avengers actor shared another anecdote regarding the character revealing that his brother Liam Hemsworth was "almost" cast as Thor.

Speaking with MensXP, Chris was asked about exploring the Multiverse in future MCU movies and potentially interacting with alternate variants of his Thor character onscreen. He suggested Liam, 32, could be a cool casting.

"In this film, it's not something we explore," he said of the Multiverse not being central to the new movie Thor: Love and Thunder's plot. "But who knows if there is more in the future as you say it has opened up multitudes of options we can head in or be taken in."

"My little brother almost got cast as Thor. He was one of the first people who got right down to the wire on getting the part so, I don't know, I could cross paths with him. That will be fun," he said with a laugh about possibly sharing the screen with Liam, both as versions of Thor.

In an episode of Wired's "Autocomplete Interview" in June, Chris recalled not getting a callback for the Thor role at first, guessing, "I think my audition sucked. I think that was the response I got."

Then, he said, Liam took a stab at the audition — and got "very close" to landing the part, down to the "last five people" being considered.

"They were like, 'Look, he's great, but he's a bit young.' My manager then said, 'Well, he does have an older brother,' which was me," said Chris. "I came back in, re-auditioned a few times and just had a different attitude. Maybe I had a little more sort of motivation that my little brother got a look in and I hadn't. I also had done a couple of films in between those two auditions, so I had a bit more experience and confidence in what I was going to do."

Chris debuted as the hero in 2011's Thor. Liam, meanwhile, landed the role of Gale in another big franchise, The Hunger Games, starting with the first of four installments in 2012.