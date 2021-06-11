This Week's PEOPLE Picks: Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Comes Alive on the Big Screen
The Tony Award-winning musical is playing in theaters now and streaming on HBO Max
PLUS: DMX's posthumous album, Exodus, is available now. Swizz Beatz oversaw the production of the late rapper's final album, which includes DMX's poetry and prayers. See Owen Wilson join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Loki, with Tom Hiddleston returning as the God of Mischief.