This Week's PEOPLE Picks: Lily James Chases Romance Alongside Dominic West and Andrew Scott in The Pursuit of Love

The Pursuit of Love is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video

By People Staff
July 30, 2021 01:02 PM
PLUS: Yola is back with her sophomore album Stand for Myself, Dev Patel stars as Gawain in the mystical The Green Knight, and Disney+'s What If…? imagines alternate storylines for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This PEOPLE Pick is brought to you by M&M'S Mix — click here to find out how you can vote for your Fan Pick every week!

