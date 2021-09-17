This Week's PEOPLE Picks: Jessica Chastain Shines as Televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in New Biopic
The Eyes of Tammy Faye is in theaters now
Advertisement
PLUS: Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy is available now, The Wonder Years is a warm and nostalgic reboot that premieres on Sept. 22 on ABC, and see who's returning to season 18 of Grey's Anatomy when it premieres on ABC on Sept. 30. This PEOPLE Pick is brought to you by M&M'S Mix — click here to find out how you can vote for your Fan Pick every week!