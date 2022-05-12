Encore! This Is Spinal Tap Sequel Set with Original Cast and Director Rob Reiner: Report

Rob Reiner, Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer are all set to return for a follow-up to 1984's "rockumentary" film This Is Spinal Tap

Get ready to turn it up to 12!

Director Rob Reiner is returning to helm a sequel to his 1984 cult-classic "rockumentary" This Is Spinal Tap, titled simply Spinal Tap II, Deadline reports.

According to the outlet, Reiner, 75, will also reprise his role as filmmaker Marty DiBergi — and band members David St. Hubbins (played by Michael McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) and Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) are all set to return, as well.

"The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, 'Why don't you do another one?' " Reiner told Deadline of the project.

"For so many years, we said, 'Nah.' It wasn't until we came up with the right idea how to do this," he added. "You don't want to just do it to do it. You want to honor the first one and push it a little further with the story."

THIS IS SPINAL TAP US 1984 HARRY SHEARER, CHRISTOPHER GUEST, MICHAEL McKEAN This Is Spinal Tap (1984) | Credit: Mary Evans Picture Library/Everett Collection

In the almost four decades since its release, This Is Spinal Tap has become part of the fabric of popular culture, introducing numerous catchphrases — most notably the extra-loud guitar amplifiers that "go to 11," an oft-quoted line uttered by bands across the globe. It also helped popularize the "mockumentary" film genre.

Reiner told Deadline that the upcoming sequel's premise will be based on the idea that the band hasn't "spent any time together recently" and would come together due to a contract from their late manager Ian Faith (played in the original film by Tony Hendra, who died last year).

"Ian's widow inherited a contract that said Spinal Tap owed them one more concert," Reiner said. "She was basically going to sue them if they didn't."

He added, "All these years and a lot of bad blood we'll get into and they're thrown back together and forced to deal with each other and play this concert."

Of his character Marty's part in the sequel, Reiner said, "The band was upset with the first film. They thought I did a hatchet job and this is a chance to redeem myself."

"I am such a big fan and I felt bad they didn't like what they saw in the first film," he shared. "When I heard they might get back together, I was a visiting adjunct teacher's helper at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts. I drop everything to document this final concert."

He also teased possible appearances from "guest artists" in the movie.

"We've had a lot of bands share their experiences and so hopefully we'll include some of that in the film," Reiner said.