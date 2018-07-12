There Are Already Two Thai Cave Rescue Movies in the Works

Just two days after the trapped Thai youth soccer team and their coach were pulled to safety out of a flooded cave, Hollywood is already planning two movies on the harrowing story.

ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Director Jon Chu, famously known for his work on the Step Up movies, Now You See Me 2 and the upcoming comedy Crazy Rich Asians, tweeted that he would be creating his own project to highlight the amazing rescue tale.

I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story! No way. Not on our watch. That won’t happen or we’ll give them hell. There’s a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully. — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 11, 2018

His announcement followed an additional movie proposal on Wednesday by Pure Flux, the faith-based production team behind the God’s Not Dead franchise, that revealed that it would be coming out with an “inspirational” movie, according to The Guardian.

“I refuse to let Hollywood #whitewashout the Thai Cave rescue story!” Chu tweeted. “No way. Not on our watch. That won’t happen or we’ll give them hell. There’s a beautiful story abt human beings saving other human beings. So anyone thinking abt the story better approach it right & respectfully.”

For 18 days, 12 members of the Wild Boars Thai soccer team as well as their 25-year-old coach were stranded in the Tham Luang Nang Non cave when heavy rains and rising floodwaters blocked the team’s path, leaving them unable to escape.

RELATED:HUMAN INTEREST Boys Freed from Thailand Cave Seen for the First Time in Hospital Photos Taken After Ordeal

After days of attempted rescue, the first four boys were pulled from the cave on Sunday, an additional four on Monday and finally the remaining players and the coach on Tuesday. Chu plans on telling this heroic story in a way that “doesn’t get it wrong,” he said in an additional tweet.

“We have the power to not only MAKE history but be the historians that RECORD it too. So that it’s told correctly and respectfully. Couldn’t just sit here watching how others would ‘interpret’ this important story,” the director added in subsequent tweets.

We have the power to not only MAKE history but be the historians that RECORD it too. So that it’s told correctly and respectfully. Couldn’t just sit here watching how others would “interpret” this important story. https://t.co/kRv5k9plDU — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) July 12, 2018

“This one is too important 2 let others dictate who the real heroes are,” Chu said.