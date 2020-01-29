Thelma & Louise's Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis Reunite Almost 30 Years After Movie's Release

It’s been 29 years since Thelma and Louise drove off that cliff.

Stars Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon reunited to celebrate the iconic movie Thelma & Louise on Tuesday night at the Museum of Modern Art’s Women In Motion screening of the 1991 film in New York City.

Posing on the carpet together, the former costars matched in black ensembles, with Davis, 64, opting for a dress with lace designs and Sarandon, 73, choosing a suit with a white button-up shirt.

Davis and Sarandon have reunited a few times throughout the years to celebrate the movie, including the 25th anniversary back in 2016.

Sarandon told Good Morning America in 2016 that after they filmed the movie’s final car cliff-dive, she asked director Ridley Scott, “Are you gonna change it and are we both gonna be at Club Med?”

“He said, ‘I know [Louise] will definitely die, I’m not sure about [Thelma],’ ” Sarandon continued. “At the end we had kind of earned the right to both go over. He said, ‘You might push her out at the last minute,’ but actually, we only had one take. They shot the helicopters all day long … and then, as the sun was coming down, we had like one take.”

Image zoom Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In the movie, Louise (Sarandon) and Davis (Thelma) embark on a road trip which quickly devolves into a crime spree. The women evade authorities one final time by driving to their deaths in the Grand Canyon. Both Sarandon and Davis snagged Best Actress Oscar nominations for their roles.

“It’s a very romantic, it’s kind of a romanticized road trip movie,” Sarandon said on Thursday.

The pair shared the screen with then-newcomer Brad Pitt in a role he beat out pal George Clooney for — something the latter is still reeling from.

Clooney has previously spoken out about losing the part, saying, “I was really stuck doing a lot of bad TV at that time. And I had auditioned and auditioned, and it got right down to Brad and I, and he got it. And I just couldn’t watch that movie for a couple of years,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He added, “When I saw it, I thought actually that was the right choice. He was really good in it, and I would have f—– it up somehow.”