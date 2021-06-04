Thelma & Louise to Celebrate 30th Anniversary with Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis Drive-In Reunion

Geena Davis told The Hollywood Reporter that 1991's Thelma & Louise, which she costarred with Susan Sarandon in, "changed everything about how I chose roles moving forward"

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis attend the screening of "Thelma & Louise" Women In Motion at Museum of Modern Art on January 28, 2020 in New York City

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis attend the screening of "Thelma & Louise" Women In Motion at Museum of Modern Art on January 28, 2020 in New York City

Thelma and Louise are teaming up once again!

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon — who starred as the titular characters, respectively, in 1991's Thelma & Louise — are reuniting to celebrate the iconic buddy thriller's 30th anniversary with a special screening.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cinespia announced the news on Thursday, revealing that both Davis, 65, and Sarandon, 74, would be on hand June 18 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles to take part in a Q&A at the drive-in event.

A portion of ticket sales from the screening will benefit LA Regional Food Bank and The Geena Davis Institute On Gender In Media, Cinespia said in a release. (The event is already sold out.)

In the movie, Louise (Sarandon) and Thelma (Davis) embark on a road trip that quickly devolves into a crime spree. The women evade authorities one final time by driving to their deaths in the Grand Canyon. Both Sarandon and Davis snagged Best Actress Oscar nominations for their portrayals.

Thelma & Louise also stars Brad Pitt in one of his earliest film roles.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

BRAD PITT, THELMA and LOUISE, 1991 Brad Pitt in Thelma & Louise (1991) | Credit: Alamy

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter about the movie's legacy, Davis said Thelma & Louise "changed everything about how I chose roles moving forward."

"What was so striking was the intense reaction to the film," she said. "Thelma and Louise end up driving off a cliff, and still viewers felt exhilarated by their story. It made me realize how few opportunities we give women to come out of a movie feeling inspired and empowered by the female characters. It changed everything about how I chose roles moving forward."

Sarandon added to THR that when they were filming Thelma & Louise over 30 years ago, she and Davis "had no idea the kind of cultural impact it would continue to have for decades."

"At the time, it was revolutionary to have two women in a film that weren't enemies and were having fun together on screen," she explained. "I think that's been one of the biggest breakthroughs — today there are so many brilliant female actors making films where women aren't adversarial to each other and have the power to determine their own destiny."

Actresses Geena Davis (left) and Susan Sarandon weigh up their options in the film 'Thelma And Louise', 1991. Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon in Thelma & Louise (1991) | Credit: Fotos International/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Susan Sarandon and Jimmy Kimmel Reenact Thelma & Louise Selfie

Davis and Sarandon have reunited a few times throughout the years to celebrate Thelma & Louise, including for its 25th anniversary back in 2016 and, recently, in January at the Museum of Modern Art's Women In Motion screening of the film in New York City.

"It's a very romantic, kind of a romanticized road-trip movie," Sarandon said at the latter event.

She also told Good Morning America in 2016 that after they filmed the final car cliff-dive, she asked director Ridley Scott, "Are you gonna change it and are we both gonna be at Club Med?"