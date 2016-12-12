The duo brought their 3-year-old daughter Everly to a performance of The Nutcracker just two weeks ahead of Christmas

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have both proven that they have some serious moves, but the couple let the members of the Los Angeles Ballet do the dancing on Sunday.

The duo brought their 3-year-old daughter Everly to a performance of The Nutcracker just two weeks ahead of Christmas to get into the holiday spirit. Dewan Tatum, 36, documented the outing on Snapchat, including a family selfie before the show (with a heart emoji strategically placed to cover Everly’s face) and a video of ballerinas performing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After the show, the couple headed backstage to meet the cast. In a Snapchat video, Everly can be heard admiring the giant decorations, exclaiming, “I see another Christmas tree over there!” They posed for pictures with the costumed performers.

The couple began dating after meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married in 2009. Their daughter was born in May 2013.

Image zoom Credit: Reed Hutchinson for Los Angeles Ballet

Image zoom Credit: Jenna Dewan Tatum/Snap Chat

Image zoom Credit: Jenna Dewan Tatum/Snap Chat

Although Sunday was a fun day for the entire family, Dewan Tatum previously told PEOPLE that childless date nights are still an important priority.