Roald Dahl's Children's Classic The Witches Is Being Remade by the Director of Forrest Gump

The Witches are coming back!

The hit 1990 movie starring Anjelica Huston is getting a remake thanks to Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, according to Variety. The Oscar winner is partnering up with Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) and Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) for the remake.

Recent Oscar winner del Toro was originally set to direct the film before pulling out and handing over duties to Zemeckis. The director is also set to write the script for the movie.

The Witches Everett Collection

The 1990 film was an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1973 classic book in which a young boy has a run-in with real-life witches. The movie has gained a cult following since its release and is known for the epic scene in which Huston takes off her human disguise and becomes an ugly witch. Variety reports Zemeckis’ version will follow the book more closely than the Huston starrer.

The director is known for several iconic movies, like Forrest Gump, Castaway and Who Framed Roger Rabbit. He most recently directed Welcome to Marwen, starring Steve Carrell, as well as last year’s Allied, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard.