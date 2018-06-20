The Witches Are Coming Back! See the Cast of the 1990 Original Movie Then and Now

<p>The hit 1990 movie starring&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/anjelica-huston/">Anjelica Huston</a>&nbsp;is getting a remake thanks to&nbsp;<em>Back to the Future</em>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<em>Forrest Gump</em>&nbsp;director Robert Zemeckis,&nbsp;<a href="https://variety.com/2018/film/news/robert-zemeckis-witches-adaptation-1202851650/">according to<em>Variety</em></a>. The Oscar winner is partnering up with Guillermo del Toro (<em>The Shape of Water</em>) and Alfonso Cuaron (<em>Gravity</em>) for the remake.</p> <p>The 1990 film was an adaptation of Roald Dahl&rsquo;s 1973 classic book in which a young boy has a run-in with real-life witches.</p>
The Witches are coming back!

The hit 1990 movie starring Anjelica Huston is getting a remake thanks to Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, according toVariety. The Oscar winner is partnering up with Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) and Alfonso Cuaron (Gravity) for the remake.

The 1990 film was an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1973 classic book in which a young boy has a run-in with real-life witches.

<p>Anjelica Huston, 66, rose to fame when she was cast by her own father and director John Huston in <em>Prizzi&rsquo;s Honor</em> (1985) alongside Jack Nicholson, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.</p> <p>This made her the first person in history to be a third-generation Oscar winner in a family after her father and grandfather, Walter Huston. Huston&rsquo;s career took off instantly, landing her roles in <em>Enemies, A Love Story</em> (1989) <em>The Grifters</em> (1990), and <em>The Witches</em> (1990). She then worked with in Woody Allen on films like <em>Crimes and Misdemeanors</em> (1989) and <em>Manhattan Murder Mystery</em> (1983), and with Wes Anderson on <em>The Royal Tenenbaums</em> (2001) and <em>The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou</em> (2004). She directed three films, <em>Bastard Out of Carolina</em>,<em> Agnes Browne</em>, and <em>Riding the Bus with my Sister</em>. Throughout her extended career in Hollywood, Huston was nominated for seven Golden Globes and three Oscars, winning one in each category.</p> <p>Recently, Huston appeared in the Amazon series <em>Transparent</em> (2015-2016) and did the voice of &ldquo;Maggie&rdquo; in the upcoming animated film <em>Arctic Justice-Thunder Squad</em> (2018). She will star as &ldquo;The Director&rdquo; in<em> John Wick: Chapter 3</em> (2019).</p>
Miss Ernst/ Grand High Witch: Anjelica Huston

Anjelica Huston, 66, rose to fame when she was cast by her own father and director John Huston in Prizzi’s Honor (1985) alongside Jack Nicholson, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

This made her the first person in history to be a third-generation Oscar winner in a family after her father and grandfather, Walter Huston. Huston’s career took off instantly, landing her roles in Enemies, A Love Story (1989) The Grifters (1990), and The Witches (1990). She then worked with in Woody Allen on films like Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) and Manhattan Murder Mystery (1983), and with Wes Anderson on The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004). She directed three films, Bastard Out of Carolina, Agnes Browne, and Riding the Bus with my Sister. Throughout her extended career in Hollywood, Huston was nominated for seven Golden Globes and three Oscars, winning one in each category.

Recently, Huston appeared in the Amazon series Transparent (2015-2016) and did the voice of “Maggie” in the upcoming animated film Arctic Justice-Thunder Squad (2018). She will star as “The Director” in John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019).

<p>Mai Zetterling (1925-1994) the Swedish actress and film director, gained notoriety through her extended film career spanning most of her life. She had her breakthrough performance in the 1944 film <em>Torment</em> by Ingmar Bergman, and became an international success with her title role in the film English film <em>Frieda</em> (1947). Her most prominent work included performances in dramas and thrillers like <em>Quarter</em> (1948), <em>The Romantic Age</em> (1949), <em>Only Two Can Play</em> (1962), and<em> The Witches</em> (1990). She went on to play multiple roles in British comedy series in the 50s and 60s.</p> <p>She made her directorial debut with <em>The War Game</em> (1962), which was nominated for a BAFTA award, and later made <em>Loving Couples</em> (1964), banned at the Cannes Film Festival for its nudity and sexual explicitness. She made her final performance in the Swedish drama <em>Grandpa&rsquo;s Journey</em> (1993), and passed away the following year.</p>
Helga: Mai Zetterling

Mai Zetterling (1925-1994) the Swedish actress and film director, gained notoriety through her extended film career spanning most of her life. She had her breakthrough performance in the 1944 film Torment by Ingmar Bergman, and became an international success with her title role in the film English film Frieda (1947). Her most prominent work included performances in dramas and thrillers like Quarter (1948), The Romantic Age (1949), Only Two Can Play (1962), and The Witches (1990). She went on to play multiple roles in British comedy series in the 50s and 60s.

She made her directorial debut with The War Game (1962), which was nominated for a BAFTA award, and later made Loving Couples (1964), banned at the Cannes Film Festival for its nudity and sexual explicitness. She made her final performance in the Swedish drama Grandpa’s Journey (1993), and passed away the following year.

<p>Rowan Atkinson, 63, first earned the spotlight with his performance in BBC&rsquo;s sketch comedy show <em>Not the Nine O&rsquo;Clock News</em>, for which he won a BAFTA award. After starring in the James Bond film <em>Never Say Never Again</em> (1983),<em> Dead on Time</em> (1983) and <em>The Witches</em> (1990) among others, he went on to write and star in some of his most notable productions.</p> <p>He&rsquo;s best known for playing the quintessential title character of <em>Mr. Bean</em> (1990-1995), the sitcom he created along with <em>Blackladder</em> (1983-1989), and for his theatrical performances.</p> <p>In 1994, Atkinson starred in <em>Four Weddings and a Funeral</em>, and voiced the character of &ldquo;Zazu&rdquo; in<em> The Lion King</em>, before making comedic appearances in films like <em>Rat Race</em> (2001), <em>Scooby-Doo</em> (2002), and <em>Love Actually</em> (2003). He later starred as the protagonist in the widely known parody of James Bond,<em> Johnny Englis</em>h (2003).</p> <p>More recently, Atkinson will produce and star in the third reprisal of <em>Johnny English</em>, coming out on October 26, 2018.</p>
Mr. Stringer: Rowan Atkinson

Rowan Atkinson, 63, first earned the spotlight with his performance in BBC’s sketch comedy show Not the Nine O’Clock News, for which he won a BAFTA award. After starring in the James Bond film Never Say Never Again (1983), Dead on Time (1983) and The Witches (1990) among others, he went on to write and star in some of his most notable productions.

He’s best known for playing the quintessential title character of Mr. Bean (1990-1995), the sitcom he created along with Blackladder (1983-1989), and for his theatrical performances.

In 1994, Atkinson starred in Four Weddings and a Funeral, and voiced the character of “Zazu” in The Lion King, before making comedic appearances in films like Rat Race (2001), Scooby-Doo (2002), and Love Actually (2003). He later starred as the protagonist in the widely known parody of James Bond, Johnny English (2003).

More recently, Atkinson will produce and star in the third reprisal of Johnny English, coming out on October 26, 2018.

<p>Brenda Blethyn, 72, made her first on-screen debut in the British BBC television film <em>Grown-Ups</em> (1980), after which she earned the leading role in sitcoms like <em>Chance in a Million</em> (1984-1986) and <em>The Labours of Erica</em> (1989-1990). Blethyn made her first appearance in film with her role in <em>The Witches (</em>1990), and a few years later made earned a major breakthrough performance in the drama <em>Secrets &amp; Lies</em> (1996), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.</p> <p>Later on, Blethy appeared in independent comedies and movies such as <em>Pride &amp; Prejudice</em> (2005), and <em>Atonement</em> (2007).</p> <p>Throughout her career, Blethyn earned two Oscar, SAG, and Emmy award nominations, along with three Golden Globe award nominations, one of which she won. She recently voiced the character of Ethel Briggs in <em>Ethel &amp; Ernest</em> (2016), a British biographical film, and will appear in 2018&rsquo;s <em>The Dumping Ground</em>, a BAFTA award-winning British children&rsquo;s drama series.</p>
Mrs. Jenkins: Brenda Blethyn

Brenda Blethyn, 72, made her first on-screen debut in the British BBC television film Grown-Ups (1980), after which she earned the leading role in sitcoms like Chance in a Million (1984-1986) and The Labours of Erica (1989-1990). Blethyn made her first appearance in film with her role in The Witches (1990), and a few years later made earned a major breakthrough performance in the drama Secrets & Lies (1996), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress.

Later on, Blethy appeared in independent comedies and movies such as Pride & Prejudice (2005), and Atonement (2007).

Throughout her career, Blethyn earned two Oscar, SAG, and Emmy award nominations, along with three Golden Globe award nominations, one of which she won. She recently voiced the character of Ethel Briggs in Ethel & Ernest (2016), a British biographical film, and will appear in 2018’s The Dumping Ground, a BAFTA award-winning British children’s drama series.

<p>Bill Patterson, 73, first came to prominence through his theatrical career, debuting in Bertolt Brecht&rsquo;s <em>The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui</em> (1967) at the Glasgow Citizens Theatre. He spent the following decade touring Europe with John McGrath&rsquo;s theater company, 7:84, starring in plays like <em>The Cheviot</em>,<em> The Stag</em>, and <em>The Black Black Oil</em>. He seamlessly transitioned into television, auditioning and earning the role of King James in the British historical television series <em>Will Shakespeare</em>, and appearing in the BAFTA award winning film<em> Licking Hitler</em> (1978).</p> <p>In the 80s and 90s, Patterson moved on to film, earning roles in productions like <em>The Killing Fields</em> (1984), <em>Comfort and Joy</em> (1984),<em> Dutch Girls</em> (1985), <em>The Witches</em> (1990), and later on <em>Bright Young Things</em> (2003),<em> Miss Potter</em> (2006), and <em>Creation</em> (2009). In 2016, Patterson played in multiple British comedy series including <em>Dad&rsquo;s Army</em>, <em>The Rebel</em>, and <em>Fleabag</em>. He appeared in the dark comedy series <em>Inside No. 9</em> in 2018 as &ldquo;Mr. Green.&rdquo;</p>
Mr. Jenkins: Bill Patterson

Bill Patterson, 73, first came to prominence through his theatrical career, debuting in Bertolt Brecht’s The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui (1967) at the Glasgow Citizens Theatre. He spent the following decade touring Europe with John McGrath’s theater company, 7:84, starring in plays like The Cheviot, The Stag, and The Black Black Oil. He seamlessly transitioned into television, auditioning and earning the role of King James in the British historical television series Will Shakespeare, and appearing in the BAFTA award winning film Licking Hitler (1978).

In the 80s and 90s, Patterson moved on to film, earning roles in productions like The Killing Fields (1984), Comfort and Joy (1984), Dutch Girls (1985), The Witches (1990), and later on Bright Young Things (2003), Miss Potter (2006), and Creation (2009). In 2016, Patterson played in multiple British comedy series including Dad’s Army, The Rebel, and Fleabag. He appeared in the dark comedy series Inside No. 9 in 2018 as “Mr. Green.”

