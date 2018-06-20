The Witches Are Coming Back! See the Cast of the 1990 Original Movie Then and Now

Anjelica Huston, 66, rose to fame when she was cast by her own father and director John Huston in Prizzi’s Honor (1985) alongside Jack Nicholson, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

This made her the first person in history to be a third-generation Oscar winner in a family after her father and grandfather, Walter Huston. Huston’s career took off instantly, landing her roles in Enemies, A Love Story (1989) The Grifters (1990), and The Witches (1990). She then worked with in Woody Allen on films like Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989) and Manhattan Murder Mystery (1983), and with Wes Anderson on The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004). She directed three films, Bastard Out of Carolina, Agnes Browne, and Riding the Bus with my Sister. Throughout her extended career in Hollywood, Huston was nominated for seven Golden Globes and three Oscars, winning one in each category.

Recently, Huston appeared in the Amazon series Transparent (2015-2016) and did the voice of “Maggie” in the upcoming animated film Arctic Justice-Thunder Squad (2018). She will star as “The Director” in John Wick: Chapter 3 (2019).