Samuel D. Hunter, the playwright behind The Whale, is opening up about pushback from viewers over Brendan Fraser's portrayal of a 600-pound gay man.

Hunter, who originated the story as a play and wrote the script for the upcoming movie, spoke with Entertainment Weekly for an interview published Thursday, detailing his thoughts on the character and Fraser's transformation to prepare for the role.

The conversation followed director Darren Aronofsky telling Variety that finding an obese actor to take on the character became a "crazy chase," saying it was "impossible" to fill the role with someone "dealing with those issues."

"I wrote this play [upon which The Whale is based] because I felt like I'd never seen this story told," said Hunter. "I wanted to write this character from a place of love and write a character who had this unwavering faith in human beings as his life was kind of falling apart around him."

In The Whale, Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a writing teacher who tries to repair his relationship with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) amid his failing health.

Actor Daniel Franzese, who rose to fame in Mean Girls, has been among critical voices about The Whale, telling PEOPLE recently that he was "very conflicted" about Fraser securing the role.

"To finally have a chance to be in a prestige film that might be award-nominated, where stories about people who look like us are being told? That's the dream," said Franzese, 44.

He added, "So when they go time and time again and cast someone like Brendan Fraser, me and the other big queer guys, we're like, 'What the ... ?' We can't take it!"

Hunter said he understands some of the reaction to The Whale.

"Look, the history of portraying people suffering with obesity in cinema is not good, they are fundamentally objects of derision or jokes, or they're completely one-dimensional. I understand when presented with this at face value, a lot of people have a reaction," Hunter said, adding that he wants the film to be "an invitation" for viewers "to walk in this door and be with this guy."

"I think you kind of have to take the invitation, you know what I mean? You have to walk in the door," Hunter continued. "If you meet that invitation with a furrowed brow, then we're kind of at an impasse. But, if you do take that invitation and go inside, I think you'll find that this is the diametric opposite of the way obesity has traditionally been portrayed and dealt with in cinema."

Hunter, who is gay and was inspired by his own life experiences with depression and overeating, said in an interview with Variety that The Whale "is not a story about everybody who grapples with obesity."

"My depression manifested physically as I self-medicated with food. Fortunately, I had support in my life," said Hunter. "I had parents who loved me, and I was able to deal with some of my demons and go to therapy and become a healthier person. But The Whale is about a person who didn't have that support system."

The film received a 5-minute standing ovation at the London Film Festival this week, following an 8-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival weeks prior. During both ovations, Fraser was overcome with tears.

Adding to what many have been hailing as a comeback, Fraser also received the Tribute Award for his role in the film at the Toronto International Film Festival gala in early September.

"Wow, this is new for me because normally I am the guy at the podium who hands these things out," Fraser said, after being presented the award by Aronofsky, 53, and Hunter. "I think that the last time I waited to hear my name called out loud to receive an award was in grade 4 and it was from the peewee bowling league."

The Whale premieres in theaters on Dec. 9.