The Weeknd Set to Star in First Lead Film Role Opposite Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan

The singer — real name Abel Tesfaye — also wrote the untitled feature film

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 1, 2023 10:29 AM
The Weeknd
The Weeknd. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

The Weeknd is swapping the stage for the big screen.

According to Variety, the singer, 33, is set to star in his first lead movie role in a feature film he also wrote. He's also set to produce the project.

Per the outlet, the movie is currently untitled but it will also star Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan, who recently won a BAFTA for his role as Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin.

According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Trey Edwards Shults, who directed 2017's It Comes at Night and 2019's Waves.

The rapper — real name Abel Tesfaye — made his acting debut in 2019's crime thriller Uncut Gems in a cameo role alongside Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Ortega arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Jenna Ortega. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

The news comes after Tesfaye released a new teaser for his upcoming HBO drama The Idol during a Las Vegas concert last summer. As well as Tesfaye, the series features Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott and Hank Azaria.

Created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and his producing partner Reza Fahim, the upcoming music-industry drama is set to follow a rising pop star (Depp) who falls into a relationship with a self-help guru and nightclub owner (The Weeknd). The new trailer teased that the series is "coming soon."

Related Articles
Kerry Condon
Who Is Kerry Condon? Everything to Know About Critically Acclaimed 'The Banshees of Inisherin' Actress
Addison Rae attends The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala; Patrick Dempsey arrives at the premiere of Disneys Disenchanted at the El Capitan Theatre
Addison Rae to Star in New Horror Movie 'Thanksgiving' Opposite Patrick Dempsey
Barry Keoghan attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Everything to Know About Barry Keoghan, the Oscar Nominated Actor in 'Banshees of Inisherin'
Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol's 'Fearless' Sex Scenes: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
Lily-Rose Depp Is 'Proud' 'The Idol' Pushes the Envelope: 'I'm Not Interested in Making Anything Puritanical'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
The Weeknd Debuts New Teaser For HBO's 'The Idol' During Las Vegas Show
JUSTICE LEAGUE EZRA MILLER as The Flash
Watch All the Super Bowl 2023 Movie Trailers: From 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to 'The Flash'
SNL cast members Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, James Austin Johnson, SNL costume designer Tom Broecker, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History on December 1, 2022 in New York City.
The Cast of 'Saturday Night Live': Everything to Know
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Everything to Know About 'Creed III'
LOS ANGELES - 1980: Actress Sally Field poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Sally Field's Life in Photos
White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge and Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
'Wednesday' 's Jenna Ortega and 'White Lotus' Star Jennifer Coolidge Among 2023 Golden Globes Presenters
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER, TOP GUN: MAVERICK, ELVIS
Where to Stream the 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies Online
Clint Eastwood, wife Dina, Frances Fisher & children Scott, Kathryn, Francesca & Morgan
Clint Eastwood's 8 Children: Everything to Know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRyHnzFn4HM The Idol | Official Teaser | HBO
See The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's Twisted Love Story in 'The Idol' 's First Teaser Trailer
Ghostface Takes on New York City in First Trailer for Scream 6
'Scream 6': Everything We Know So Far
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Penn Badgley attends Stitcher's "Podcrushed" launch event at Baby's All Right on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM); You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 401 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
The Cast of 'You' Season 4: Everything to Know