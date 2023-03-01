The Weeknd Set to Star in First Lead Film Role Opposite Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan

The Weeknd is swapping the stage for the big screen.

According to Variety, the singer, 33, is set to star in his first lead movie role in a feature film he also wrote. He's also set to produce the project.

Per the outlet, the movie is currently untitled but it will also star Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan, who recently won a BAFTA for his role as Dominic Kearney in The Banshees of Inisherin.

According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Trey Edwards Shults, who directed 2017's It Comes at Night and 2019's Waves.

The rapper — real name Abel Tesfaye — made his acting debut in 2019's crime thriller Uncut Gems in a cameo role alongside Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

Jenna Ortega. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty

The news comes after Tesfaye released a new teaser for his upcoming HBO drama The Idol during a Las Vegas concert last summer. As well as Tesfaye, the series features Lily-Rose Depp, Dan Levy, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott and Hank Azaria.

Created by Euphoria's Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and his producing partner Reza Fahim, the upcoming music-industry drama is set to follow a rising pop star (Depp) who falls into a relationship with a self-help guru and nightclub owner (The Weeknd). The new trailer teased that the series is "coming soon."